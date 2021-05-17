The steady trickle of players declaring for the NBA Draft has tapered off in recent days as we move further away from the 2020-21 season and closer to the 2021-22 season. And with the underclassmen deadline to declare just two weeks out (May 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET), we have for the most part acquired a fairly complete picture of this year's draft.
That picture features all the big names like Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs and Evan Mobley. Altogether, there are more than 100 prospects entered into the draft, excluding many eligible seniors and international players.
It is likely to grow before it shrinks at the withdrawal deadline (July 19 at 5 p.m. ET). So as this list keeps expanding, we'll continue building in our tracker below. Note that players who have signed with an agent can still return to college if the agent they sign with is NCAA-certified. However, many on the below list have announced they will forfeit remaining eligibility. We will continue to update this post through the withdrawal deadline, with projections based off the CBS Sports Top 75 Big Board.
2021 NBA Draft early entrants
|Team
|Name
|Classification
|Projection
|Cade Cunningham
|Freshman
|Top 3
|Jalen Suggs
|Freshman
|Top 5
|Evan Mobley
|Freshman
|Top 5
|Davion Mitchell
|Junior
|Lottery
|James Bouknight
|Sophomore
|Lottery
|Keon Johnson
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Scottie Barnes
|Freshman
|First round
|Jalen Johnson
|Freshman
|First round
|Cameron Thomas
|Freshman
|First round
|Charles Bassey
|Junior
|First round
|Josh Christopher
|Freshman
|First round
|Franz Wagner
|Sophomore
|First round
|Sharife Cooper
|Freshman
|First round
|Ayo Dosunmu
|Junior
|First round
|Isaiah Jackson
|Freshman
|First round
|Kai Jones
|Sophomore
|First round
|Corey Kispert
|Senior
|First round
|Johnny Juzang
|Sophomore
|First round
|Nah'Shon Hyland
|Sophomore
|First round
|Tre Mann
|Sophomore
|First round
|Moses Moody
|Freshman
|First round
|Jaden Springer
|Freshman
|First round
|Day'Ron Sharpe
|Freshman
|First round
|Ziaire Williams
|Freshman
|First round
|Joel Ayayi
|Junior
|Second round
|Matthew Hurt
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Marcus Bagley
|Freshman
|Second round
|BJ Boston
|Freshman
|Second round
|Justin Champagnie
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Herb Jones
|Senior
|Second round
|Greg Brown
|Freshman
|Second round
|Scottie Lewis
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|Sophomore
|Second round
|JT Thor
|Freshman
|Second round
|Aaron Henry
|Junior
|Second round
|Neemias Queta
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Austin Reaves
|Senior
|Second round
|Miles McBride
|Sophomore
|Second round
|David Duke
|Junior
|Second round
|Josh Primo
|Freshman
|Second round
|Trey Murphy III
|Junior
|Second round
|Max Abmas
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Terrence Shannon Jr.
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Trendon Watford
|Sophomore
|Second round
|DJ Steward
|Freshman
|Second round
|Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Keve Alama
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Julian Champagnie
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Sean McNeil
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Chandler Vaudrin
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Terry Taylor
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Colin Castleton
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Javion Hamlet
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Alfonso Plummer
|Senior
|Undrafted
|De'Vion Harmon
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Marcus Carr
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Ferron Hunt
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Manny Camper
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Feron Hunt
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Kendric Davis
|Junior
|Undrafted
|James Akinjo
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jay Huff
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Jermaine Couisnard
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Geo Baker
|Senior
|Undrafted
|EJ Liddell
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Darryl Morsell
|Senior
|Undrafted
|RaiQuan Gray
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Avery Anderson
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Denzel Mahoney
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Moussa Cisse
|Freshman
|Undrafted
|Ochai Agbaji
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Chaundee Brown
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Mac McClung
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Trevion Williams
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Carlik Jones
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Scotty Pippen Jr.
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Damien Jefferson
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Eric Ayala
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jalen Wilson
|Freshman
|Undrafted
|Duane Washington Jr.
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Quentin Grimes
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Darius Days
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Aaron Wiggins
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Yves Pons
|Senior
|Undrafted
|C.J. Walker
|Senior
|Undrafted
|David Johnson
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Balsa Koprivica
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Matthew Mayer
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Marcus Zegarowski
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Joe Wieskamp
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jose Alvarado
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Isaiah Wong
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Sahvir Wheeler
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|AJ Lawson
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Kofi Cockburn
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Olivier Sarr
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Derek Culver
|Junior
|Undrafted
|DJ Carton
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Tyson Etienne
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Ron Harper Jr.
|Junior
|Undrafted