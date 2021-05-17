The steady trickle of players declaring for the NBA Draft has tapered off in recent days as we move further away from the 2020-21 season and closer to the 2021-22 season. And with the underclassmen deadline to declare just two weeks out (May 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET), we have for the most part acquired a fairly complete picture of this year's draft.

That picture features all the big names like Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs and Evan Mobley. Altogether, there are more than 100 prospects entered into the draft, excluding many eligible seniors and international players.

It is likely to grow before it shrinks at the withdrawal deadline (July 19 at 5 p.m. ET). So as this list keeps expanding, we'll continue building in our tracker below. Note that players who have signed with an agent can still return to college if the agent they sign with is NCAA-certified. However, many on the below list have announced they will forfeit remaining eligibility. We will continue to update this post through the withdrawal deadline, with projections based off the CBS Sports Top 75 Big Board.

2021 NBA Draft early entrants