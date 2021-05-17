NCAA Basketball: Ohio State at Michigan
USATSI

The steady trickle of players declaring for the NBA Draft has tapered off in recent days as we move further away from the 2020-21 season and closer to the 2021-22 season. And with the underclassmen deadline to declare just two weeks out (May 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET), we have for the most part acquired a fairly complete picture of this year's draft.

That picture features all the big names like Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs and Evan Mobley. Altogether, there are more than 100 prospects entered into the draft, excluding many eligible seniors and international players.

It is likely to grow before it shrinks at the withdrawal deadline (July 19 at 5 p.m. ET). So as this list keeps expanding, we'll continue building in our tracker below. Note that players who have signed with an agent can still return to college if the agent they sign with is NCAA-certified. However, many on the below list have announced they will forfeit remaining eligibility. We will continue to update this post through the withdrawal deadline, with projections based off the CBS Sports Top 75 Big Board.

2021 NBA Draft early entrants

NBA Draft Early Entries
TeamNameClassificationProjection
Cade CunninghamFreshmanTop 3
Jalen SuggsFreshmanTop 5
Evan MobleyFreshmanTop 5
Davion MitchellJuniorLottery
James BouknightSophomoreLottery
Keon JohnsonFreshmanLottery
Scottie BarnesFreshmanFirst round
Jalen JohnsonFreshmanFirst round
Cameron ThomasFreshmanFirst round
Charles BasseyJuniorFirst round
Josh ChristopherFreshmanFirst round
Franz WagnerSophomoreFirst round
Sharife CooperFreshmanFirst round
Ayo DosunmuJuniorFirst round
Isaiah JacksonFreshmanFirst round
Kai JonesSophomoreFirst round
Corey KispertSeniorFirst round
Johnny JuzangSophomoreFirst round
Nah'Shon HylandSophomoreFirst round
Tre MannSophomoreFirst round
Moses MoodyFreshmanFirst round
Jaden SpringerFreshmanFirst round
Day'Ron SharpeFreshmanFirst round
Ziaire WilliamsFreshmanFirst round
Joel AyayiJuniorSecond round
Matthew HurtSophomoreSecond round
Marcus BagleyFreshmanSecond round
BJ BostonFreshmanSecond round
Justin ChampagnieSophomoreSecond round
Herb JonesSeniorSecond round
Greg BrownFreshmanSecond round
Scottie LewisSophomoreSecond round
Jeremiah Robinson-EarlSophomoreSecond round
JT ThorFreshmanSecond round
Aaron HenryJuniorSecond round
Neemias QuetaSophomoreSecond round
Austin ReavesSeniorSecond round
Miles McBrideSophomoreSecond round
David DukeJuniorSecond round
Josh PrimoFreshmanSecond round
Trey Murphy IIIJuniorSecond round
Max AbmasSophomoreSecond round
Terrence Shannon Jr.SophomoreSecond round
Trendon WatfordSophomoreSecond round
DJ StewardFreshmanSecond round
Giorgi BezhanishviliJuniorUndrafted
Keve AlamaJuniorUndrafted
Julian ChampagnieSophomoreUndrafted
Sean McNeilJuniorUndrafted
Chandler VaudrinSeniorUndrafted
Terry TaylorSeniorUndrafted
Colin CastletonJuniorUndrafted
Javion HamletSeniorUndrafted
Alfonso PlummerSeniorUndrafted
De'Vion HarmonSophomoreUndrafted
Marcus CarrJuniorUndrafted
Ferron HuntJuniorUndrafted
Manny CamperSeniorUndrafted
Feron HuntJuniorUndrafted
Kendric DavisJuniorUndrafted
James AkinjoJuniorUndrafted
Jay HuffSeniorUndrafted
Jermaine CouisnardSophomoreUndrafted
Geo BakerSeniorUndrafted
EJ LiddellSophomoreUndrafted
Darryl MorsellSeniorUndrafted
RaiQuan GrayJuniorUndrafted
Avery AndersonSophomoreUndrafted
Denzel MahoneySeniorUndrafted
Moussa CisseFreshmanUndrafted
Ochai AgbajiJuniorUndrafted
Chaundee BrownSeniorUndrafted
Mac McClungJuniorUndrafted
Trevion WilliamsJuniorUndrafted
Carlik JonesSeniorUndrafted
Scotty Pippen Jr.SophomoreUndrafted
Damien JeffersonSeniorUndrafted
Eric AyalaJuniorUndrafted
Jalen WilsonFreshmanUndrafted
Duane Washington Jr.JuniorUndrafted
Quentin GrimesJuniorUndrafted
Darius DaysJuniorUndrafted
Aaron WigginsJuniorUndrafted
Yves PonsSeniorUndrafted
C.J. WalkerSeniorUndrafted
David JohnsonSophomoreUndrafted
Balsa KoprivicaSophomoreUndrafted
Matthew MayerJuniorUndrafted
Marcus ZegarowskiJuniorUndrafted
Joe WieskampJuniorUndrafted
Jose AlvaradoSeniorUndrafted
Isaiah WongSophomoreUndrafted
Sahvir WheelerSophomoreUndrafted
AJ LawsonJuniorUndrafted
Kofi CockburnSophomoreUndrafted
Olivier SarrSeniorUndrafted
Derek CulverJuniorUndrafted
DJ CartonSophomoreUndrafted
Tyson EtienneSophomoreUndrafted
Ron Harper Jr.JuniorUndrafted