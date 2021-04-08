Kai Jones Texas Longhorns Basketball
As the offseason formally commences in college basketball, the list of players entering the NBA Draft process has steadily stacked up in recent weeks. And with the deadline to declare for underclassmen set for May 31, we're expecting the list to grow exponentially over the next month.

Some of those who have already declared have done so with a ten-toes-in approach by declaring and announcing intentions to sign with an agent. They include Cade Cunningham, Keon Johnson and Ayo Dosunmu. Others have done so to test the waters with the intent to keep their option of returning to college open. Among that group is JT Thor, Miles McBride and a handful of others as they seek opinions from NBA decision-makers on their draft stock.

The list who have declared already exceeds several dozen. As players continue to enter their name into the draft ring, we'll continue updating this tracker below with our current projections attached. Please note that a player entering the draft does not preclude them from returning to college, nor does signing with an agent in many cases so long as the agent is NCAA-certified.

2021 NBA Draft early entrants

NBA Draft Early Entries
TeamNameClassificationProjection
Cade CunninghamFreshmanTop 3
James BouknightSophomoreLottery
Keon JohnsonFreshmanLottery
Jaden SpringerFreshmanFirst round
Sharife CooperFreshmanFirst round
Josh ChristopherFreshmanFirst round
Day'Ron SharpeFreshmanFirst round
Kai JonesSophomoreFirst round
Isaiah JacksonFreshmanFirst round
Ayo DosunmuJuniorFirst round
Ziaire WilliamsFreshmanFirst round
Tre MannSophomoreFirst round
Charles BasseyJuniorFirst round
Justin ChampagnieSophomoreSecond round
JT ThorFreshmanSecond round
Scottie LewisSophomoreSecond round
Neemias QuetaSophomoreSecond round
Austin ReavesSeniorSecond round
Miles McBrideSophomoreSecond round
Trendon WatfordSophomoreSecond round
Marcus BagleyFreshmanSecond round
DJ StewardFreshmanSecond round
Julian ChampagnieSophomoreUndrafted
Sean McNeilJuniorUndrafted
Chandler VaudrinSeniorUndrafted
Terry TaylorSeniorUndrafted
Colin CastletonJuniorUndrafted
Javion HamletSeniorUndrafted
Alfonso PlummerSeniorUndrafted
De'Vion HarmonSophomoreUndrafted
Marcus CarrJuniorUndrafted
Ferron HuntJuniorUndrafted
Manny CamperSeniorUndrafted
Kendric DavisJuniorUndrafted
James AkinjoJuniorUndrafted
Jay HuffSeniorUndrafted
Jermaine CouisnardSophomoreUndrafted
Geo BakerSeniorUndrafted
EJ LiddellSophomoreUndrafted
Darryl MorsellSeniorUndrafted
RaiQuan GrayJuniorUndrafted
Avery AndersonSophomoreUndrafted
Denzel MahoneySeniorUndrafted
Moussa CisseFreshmanUndrafted