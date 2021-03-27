As the NCAA Tournament inches closer to completion and the field quickly disposes of teams left and right, movement on the NBA front is steadily on an uptick with prospects meeting the moment when they must decide their short-term basketball futures. In just the last few weeks, a number of big names have already declared for the NBA Draft well ahead of the declaration deadline to make their intentions known, and many more are expected in the coming weeks as the season comes to an end.

To no surprise, several of those who have declared are virtual locks to be first-rounders. That includes a trio of talented big men from major programs like Kentucky's Isaiah Jackson, North Carolina's Day'Ron Sharpe and Texas' Kai Jones. It also includes Florida guard Tre Mann, who after a breakout sophomore season projects as the No. 18 prospect on the CBS Sports Top 50 big board.

But others have already thrown their name into the draft waters with them, as the likes of Auburn forward J.T. Thor and brothers Justin and Julian Champagnie have declared for the draft but done so without an agent, leaving open the possibility of a return to college.

As players continue to enter their name into the draft ring, we'll continue updating this tracker below with our current projections attached. Please note that a player entering the draft does not preclude them from returning to college, nor does signing with an agent in many cases.

2021 NBA Draft early entrants