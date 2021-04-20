As the offseason in college basketball continues, the number of players entering the NBA Draft process continues rising. And with the deadline to declare for underclassmen set for May 31, we're expecting the list to continue expanding over the next month. Over the past few days alone, college stars such as Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs, USC's Evan Mobley and Illinois' Kofi Cockburn have declared for the draft.
Some of those who have already declared have gone all-in by declaring and announcing intentions to sign with an agent. They include Suggs, Mobley and Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham, among others. Some, like UCLA's Johnny Juzang and Purdue's Trevion Williams, are just testing the waters and keeping the option of returning to college open. Doing so allows players to seek opinions from NBA decision-makers on their draft stock.
The list who have declared already exceeds several dozen. As players continue to enter their name into the draft ring, we'll continue updating this tracker below with our current projections attached. Please note that a player entering the draft does not preclude them from returning to college, nor does signing with an agent in many cases so long as the agent is NCAA-certified.
2021 NBA Draft early entrants
|Team
|Name
|Classification
|Projection
|Cade Cunningham
|Freshman
|Top 3
|Jalen Suggs
|Freshman
|Top 5
|Evan Mobley
|Freshman
|Top 5
|Davion Mitchell
|Junior
|Lottery
|James Bouknight
|Sophomore
|Lottery
|Keon Johnson
|Freshman
|Lottery
|Scottie Barnes
|Freshman
|First round
|Charles Bassey
|Junior
|First round
|Josh Christopher
|Freshman
|First round
|Sharife Cooper
|Freshman
|First round
|Ayo Dosunmu
|Junior
|First round
|Isaiah Jackson
|Freshman
|First round
|Kai Jones
|Sophomore
|First round
|Johnny Juzang
|Sophomore
|First round
|Nah'Shon Hyland
|Sophomore
|First round
|Tre Mann
|Sophomore
|First round
|Moses Moody
|Freshman
|First round
|Jaden Springer
|Freshman
|First round
|Day'Ron Sharpe
|Freshman
|First round
|Ziaire Williams
|Freshman
|First round
|Joel Ayayi
|Junior
|Second round
|Matthew Hurt
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Marcus Bagley
|Freshman
|Second round
|Justin Champagnie
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Herb Jones
|Senior
|Second round
|Scottie Lewis
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|Sophomore
|Second round
|JT Thor
|Freshman
|Second round
|Neemias Queta
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Austin Reaves
|Senior
|Second round
|Miles McBride
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Terrence Shannon
|Sophomore
|Second round
|Trendon Watford
|Sophomore
|Second round
|DJ Steward
|Freshman
|Second round
|Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Keve Alama
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Julian Champagnie
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Sean McNeil
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Chandler Vaudrin
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Terry Taylor
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Colin Castleton
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Javion Hamlet
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Alfonso Plummer
|Senior
|Undrafted
|De'Vion Harmon
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Marcus Carr
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Ferron Hunt
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Manny Camper
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Feron Hunt
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Kendric Davis
|Junior
|Undrafted
|James Akinjo
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jay Huff
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Jermaine Couisnard
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Geo Baker
|Senior
|Undrafted
|EJ Liddell
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Darryl Morsell
|Senior
|Undrafted
|RaiQuan Gray
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Avery Anderson
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Denzel Mahoney
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Moussa Cisse
|Freshman
|Undrafted
|Ochai Agbaji
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Chaundee Brown
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Mac McClung
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Trevion Williams
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Carlik Jones
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Scotty Pippen Jr.
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Damien Jefferson
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Eric Ayala
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jalen Wilson
|Freshman
|Undrafted
|Duane Washington Jr.
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Quentin Grimes
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Darius Days
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Aaron Wiggins
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Yves Pons
|Senior
|Undrafted
|C.J. Walker
|Senior
|Undrafted
|David Johnson
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Balsa Koprivica
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Matthew Mayer
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Marcus Zegarowski
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Joe Wieskamp
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Jose Alvarado
|Senior
|Undrafted
|Isaiah Wong
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Sahvir Wheeler
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|AJ Lawson
|Junior
|Undrafted
|Kofi Cockburn
|Sophomore
|Undrafted
|Olivier Sarr
|Senior
|Undrafted