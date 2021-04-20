As the offseason in college basketball continues, the number of players entering the NBA Draft process continues rising. And with the deadline to declare for underclassmen set for May 31, we're expecting the list to continue expanding over the next month. Over the past few days alone, college stars such as Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs, USC's Evan Mobley and Illinois' Kofi Cockburn have declared for the draft.

Some of those who have already declared have gone all-in by declaring and announcing intentions to sign with an agent. They include Suggs, Mobley and Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham, among others. Some, like UCLA's Johnny Juzang and Purdue's Trevion Williams, are just testing the waters and keeping the option of returning to college open. Doing so allows players to seek opinions from NBA decision-makers on their draft stock.

The list who have declared already exceeds several dozen. As players continue to enter their name into the draft ring, we'll continue updating this tracker below with our current projections attached. Please note that a player entering the draft does not preclude them from returning to college, nor does signing with an agent in many cases so long as the agent is NCAA-certified.

2021 NBA Draft early entrants