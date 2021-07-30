The Detroit Pistons are off the clock, and Cade Cunningham was in fact the first player selected. The 2021 NBA Draft already has produced its fair share of drama. It's a month later than normal thanks to the COVID-19-delayed NBA calendar. We've already got several trades in the books. And the rumor mill and Twitter mill is spinning at record speeds.

Check back here as the draft goes. We'll be grading every pick, as we have for years. It's a collaborative effort -- Gary Parrish handles the first round, while Kyle Boone does the second. You can watch our coverage of the 2021 NBA Draft on CBS Sports HQ, which is free and available on all connected platforms (including on this very page). Gary, Kyle, Avery Johnson, Matt Norlander, Bill Reiter, Eric Bossi and more will be breaking down picks as they happen.

Round 1 NBA Draft Grades

BY GARY PARRISH

1. Detroit Pistons: PG Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Cunningham is the best prospect in this draft and should've gone No. 1 regardless of which franchise picked first. So Detroit got this right. If the Pistons spend the coming years building back to a place of relevance, this decision they made tonight will be the biggest reason why. Grade: A+

2. Houston Rockets: SG Jalen Green, G-League Ignite

Green makes a valid point in saying he might have been the No. 1 pick if he'd gone to college. He was awesome in the G-League, and you could argue that what he did there was more impressive than starring in college because he was going against grown men. He has the best chance of anyone other than Cunningham to be a star, and he has the talent to be a future scoring champion. Grade: A+

3. Cleveland Cavaliers: C Evan Mobley, USC

I actually think this is the easiest pick in the draft. There was nothing to think about. He can defend and score, stretch it out with the jumper and do more. They've got a potential star with this pick. Grade: A+

4. Toronto Raptors: SF Scottie Barnes, Florida State

I usually trust the Toronto front office. They get things right. The worry here is the 3-point shot, where he's obviously not good enough yet. But he does everything else, and his work ethic draws rave reviews from people who know him. If the Raptors can build that shooting out, he'll be great. Grade: A-

5. Orlando Magic: PG Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga

When Jalen Suggs is available at 5, you take him at 5. We talk a lot about how he was a high school quarterback, and I think that helps him see and make passes that other point guards can't make. He also has incredible athleticism and can guard and run fast breaks. He's a tremendous two-way player, and if he figures out his jumper, he's going to be tremendous. Grade: A+

6. Oklahoma City Thunder: SF Josh Giddey, Australia

I don't think this is as crazy as it might seem. I would have gone Jonathan Kuminga, but the first five picks had begun to seem clear over the past few days, and the next five were nowhere near as predictable. Again, his only obvious weakness is the 3-point shot, but if he can develop that, he's got the potential to be special. Grade: B+

7. Golden State Warriors (from Minnesota): SF Jonathan Kuminga, G-League Ignite

Kuminga is a big swing, and I know Golden State is probably conflicted because in theory they'd want to take somebody who is ready to help them contend next year. And 18-year-olds typically aren't that, but man, there's so much to like. He has a big body and should be a switchable player on both ends. He's the highest upside guy left on the board and the smart pick here. Grade: A+

8. Orlando Magic (from Chicago): SF Franz Wagner, Michigan

He's very young, so there's a lot of room to develop. He played two years of college basketball, and he was never a top-two player on his own team. People call him a shooter, but he never really made his 3-pointers that well. People love his team defense, but that's an odd thing to hang your hat on as a top-10 pick. He could definitely work out, but this is not what I would have done here. Grade: B-

9. Sacramento Kings: PG Davion Mitchell, Baylor

I thought Mitchell was a top seven prospect in this draft, and there's great value here at No. 9. Tenacity and skill combine to make him an outstanding prospect. His defensive intensity is unique and should translate quickly to the pros. Grade: A+

10. Memphis Grizzlies (from New Orleans): SF Ziaire Williams, Stanford

This is much higher than most people had Williams, but it's completely in line with what the Grizzlies are doing. They were looking for a young prospect who can play on the wing between Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., and Williams has huge upside. This is the big swing to build a real future. Grade: A-

11. Charlotte Hornets: SG James Bouknight, Connecticut

I didn't think as of this morning that Bouknight would be available outside the top 10, and Charlotte was smart to snatch him up. He can play with the ball, play off the ball and is a top-shelf athlete. He didn't shoot that well at UConn, but by all accounts, he shot the cover off the ball in workouts and at the combine. If I'm a Hornets fan, I'm thrilled right now. Grade: A+

12. San Antonio Spurs: SG Joshua Primo, Alabama

This is the biggest reach of the draft so far. But Primo is only 18, and he is a shooter. Even so, I'd probably go a lower grade if this were a different franchise than San Antonio. He simply has not had the track record of other prospects still available in terms of his production in college. It's not what I would have done, but we'll have to see how it plays out. Grade: C+

13. Indiana Pacers: SG Chris Duarte, Oregon

This is a guy who was a JUCO player of the year and then led Oregon to back-to-back Pac-12 titles. Yes, he's 24, but you'll be very happy with that when he's ready to play on Day One. I love Duarte, and I think he's going to be one of the 10 best rookies. Grade: A-

14. Golden State Warriors: SG Moses Moody, Arkansas

I had Moody as a top seven, eight, nine prospect in this draft. If you can get him here, that's a great value. He was the best player as a freshman on a power-conference team that went to the Elite Eight. Golden State gets a young prospect who is actually ready to play minutes next season. Grade: A+

15. Washington Wizards: SF Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

I never liked Kispert as a top-10 prospect, which was his hype at one point. There are too many things, many of which we saw in the championship game, that could hold him back. But this guy is probably the best shooter in this NBA Draft, and I have no issue with Washington using the 15th pick on that. Grade: A-

16. Houston Rockets (from Oklahoma City): C Alperen Şengün, Turkey

The Rockets traded for this pick on draft night, sending two future first-rounders to the Thunder. Şengün is an incredible force around the basket, both in the post with his back to the basket and facing up, as well as his offensive rebounding. If you want to be skeptical, he's a traditional big. But analytics love him, as he was historically productive for a teenager in a very good league in Turkey, and he was the best player left on my board. Grade: A+

17. New Orleans Pelicans (from Memphis): SG Trey Murphy, Virginia

This pick is all about Zion Williamson and how to maximize him. The Pelicans knew they had to surround their superstar with shooting, and Murphy is a 6-9 wing who can really, really shoot it. I have been touting Murphy for a while, and he was the highest-ranked player on my own big board, plus he's a great fit. Grade: A+

18. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami): PG Tre Mann, Florida

A lot of future freshmen considering the draft should consider Mann's story. He wasn't great as a freshman, came back to be a sophomore and did everything NBA teams wanted to see in Year 2. His ability on the pick-and-roll and particularly with step-back jumpers is very tantalizing. Grade: A-

19. Charlotte Hornets (from New York): PF Kai Jones, Texas

The Hornets got this pick in a draft-night trade for a future first-rounder with the Knicks. He has so much potential, but does it bother anybody that he didn't really show he was a good basketball player in his two years in college? You're asking him to be better in the NBA than he was in college, and that's worrisome. But you can see the athletic ability and potential, and he was late to the highest levels of the game. Grade: B-

20. Atlanta Hawks: SF Jalen Johnson, Duke

Everybody has used different phrases for how Johnson's Duke tenure ended. "Quit" is what it was. That's not a good look. But I can't overstate this enough: We are now at the 20th pick in the draft. What are you going to do? Take the big swing on the player who might have some issues, the same way Denver did with Michael Porter Jr. a couple years ago. If you can tap into Johnson's talent, you're going to be very happy. Grade: A+

21. Los Angeles Clippers (from New York): SG Keon Johnson, Tennessee

The Clippers got this pick in a draft-night trade with the Knicks that sent No. 25 to New York along with a future pick. Johnson was the best player available, a terrific athlete who slots in nicely here. He's a one-and-done guard who projects as a nice two-way player in the NBA for many years to come thanks to freakish athleticism that allowed him to set a vertical record (48 inches) at the combine. Grade: A+

22. Indiana Pacers (from LA Lakers): PF Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

The Pacers got this pick in a draft-night trade with the Lakers. He's certainly more defense than offense, more athleticism than skill. But he's so gifted on that end with blocking shots, that he still has to learn some things on the defensive side, too. That said, he's got things you can't teach with all that physical talent. Grade: B+

23. Houston Rockets (from Portland): PF Usman Garuba, Spain

The highest remaining guy on my board, so the grade might be self-evident. Garuba is a versatile high-level defender who could help as a rookie and eventually develop into one of the best defensive bigs in the world. Grade: A+

24. Houston Rockets (from Milwaukee): SG Josh Christopher, Arizona State

I appreciate the big swing, and he was a projected lottery pick a year ago. College basketball didn't work out so well for him, but I think the Rockets are seeing a player with potential to develop alongside a longtime friend, Jalen Green. Grade: B+

25. New York Knicks (from LA Clippers): SG Quentin Grimes, Houston

I had a few guards ahead of Grimes, but I have no doubt he'll be impactful in the NBA. He showed a lot by struggling at Kansas but picking himself back up, transferring to Houston, locking down on defense and really thriving under Kelvin Sampson. Grade: B+

26. Denver Nuggets: PG Nah'Shon Hyland, VCU

He was a little outside my top 30, but a lot of people I respect had him in this range. He's a scoring guard who should be able to shoot with NBA range. Grade: B+

27. Brooklyn Nets: SG Cameron Thomas, LSU

There's some people asking, wait, you have Kyrie Irving and James Harden, why do you need Cameron Thomas? But that's not the way to think about it. Thomas gives them a player who can play in the same style as those guys, as he's a big scorer built to score 20 on any given night. This is really smart. Grade: A+

28. Philadelphia 76ers: PG Jaden Springer, Tennessee

I am a fan of what Springer could become, but there's a reasonable concern that he has used his power to get places in high school and college and might not have the skill to do that stuff in the NBA. Jared Butler and Ayo Dosunmu might have been better picks. Grade: B

29. Brooklyn Nets (from Phoenix): C Day'Ron Sharpe, North Carolina

This pick was made by Brooklyn after a trade with Phoenix. And it's a pick for fit. Nobody was better in college basketball at offensive rebounding than Sharpe, so this is a very sensible fit for a team with a ton of scorers. Grade: B+

30. Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah): PF Santi Aldama, Loyola-Md.

The Grizzlies reached up via trade to get perhaps the biggest surprise of the first round. This is a young man who clearly has some skill set. Size, shooting, rebounding. But he put up big numbers against weak competition for a bad team. He's had knee surgery and only played 26 games in two seasons. Defense is an issue. But he rose late, and the Grizzlies have made smart picks in this range in recent years. Grade: C+

Second Round NBA Draft Grades

BY KYLE BOONE

31. Washington Wizards (from Milwaukee): PF Isaiah Todd, G-League Ignite

Todd is an interesting pick here for a rebuilding Wizards team that got the pick via draft-night trade. Not sure he helps right away. At 6-10 and only 19 years old, though, he has the talent foundation to be a floor-spacing big man if he can continue his growth as a shooter and add to his long, wiry frame. Grade: C+



32. Oklahoma City Thunder (from New York): PF Jeremiah Robinson-Earle, Villanova

The rebuilding Thunder got this pick via trade and are getting the reigning Big East Player of the Year at very good value in the second round. Tenacious defender with a nose for the ball who does everything well and could be a starter for OKC. Grade: A

33. Los Angeles Clippers (from Orlando): PG Jason Preston, Ohio

Very interesting developmental pick for the Clippers, who got this pick in a draft-night trade. Preston's skinny and needs to pack on muscle and while he has some holes in his game to iron out, he is one of the most electric passers in the draft with a very good feel from the point guard position. Grade: B+



34. New York Knicks (from Oklahoma City): PG Rokas Jokubaitas, Lithuania

The Knicks are getting one of the best-kept international secrets in Jokubaitis. The left-handed 20-year-old has real verve to his game as a crafty scorer who can create on offense, and he is regarded as a reliable shooter with range that extends beyond the 3-point line, too. Probably not going to blow by defenders because of his average athleticism, Joku is a well-rounded offensive player who has tools to fit in the modern NBA eventually. Grade: B-

35. New Orleans Pelicans (from Cleveland): SF Herbert Jones, Alabama

In Jones, the Pelicans add a defensive monster who can guard multiple positions and and is coming off a career-best year in which he won SEC Player of the Year honors. The shot still needs some refinement -- he's never hit above 30% from 3 outside of last season -- but what he can bring to the table with his length on defense and with his passing and playmaking on offense could bode well for his role-playing potential next to Zion Williamson. Grade: B+

