The big winners of the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery were the Detroit Pistons, who got the No. 1 pick for just the third time in franchise history. They're widely expected to take Cade Cunningham, a do-it-all guard out of Oklahoma State who will give their rebuilding project a huge boost.

A few other teams had great nights, including the Toronto Raptors, who moved up to No. 4, and the Golden State Warriors, who will have two lottery picks after the pick the Minnesota Timberwolves owed them landed at No. 7 and conveyed. Some teams, however, didn't quite get the result they wanted.

That included the New Orleans Pelicans, who stayed put at No. 10, prompting a hilarious reaction from Swin Cash, their VP of basketball operations.

The Pelicans, who finished the season a disappointing 31-41 and missed the playoffs for the third straight time, had a 60.6 percent chance of winding up with the No. 10 pick, and just a 20.3 percent chance of moving up into the top-four. Ultimately this was the most likely result, but you can still understand why Cash was upset about not getting a better pick.

At the same time, it's going to be a while before anyone outside of the organization feels bad for the Pelicans in regards to lottery results. Back in 2019, the Pelicans got the No. 1 overall pick and selected Zion Williamson despite having just a six percent chance of winning the lottery. Williamson, of course, has already established himself as an elite offensive player.

The 2021 NBA Draft is set for July 29 and is projected to be one of the best in recent memory. Beyond Cade Cunningham, there are other elite prospects such as Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley. To view the latest mock drafts from our experts, go here.