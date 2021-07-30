The NBA Draft is always a hotbed for trades, and 2021 is no exception. We've already seen the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans reportedly swap first- and second-round picks (along with big men), and they almost certainly won't be the only teams active leading up to and during Thursday's draft.

Memphis likely has its eye on a prospect that it felt would not be available at No. 10 (some reports indicate that could be Australian point-forward Josh Giddey), and might not be done dealing. Meanwhile the Pelicans free up all sorts of cap space as they continue to build around Zion Williamson and try to reach the playoffs. Our Jasmyn Wimbish gave New Orleans an "A" for the deal, while the Grizzlies received a B-plus.

The Golden State Warriors are also a team to watch heading into the draft. They have reportedly been shopping their two lottery picks (Nos. 7 and 14) as they look to get back to title contention. Additionally, there are a few All-Stars whose names have been bandied about in trade rumors: Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook and (as always) Bradley Beal. The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly growing increasingly likely to trade Simmons, and are currently searching for the right partner.

We'll keep track of every trade leading up to and during the draft right here, so keep checking back to stay up to date on the latest transactions.

NBA Draft trade tracker