The Milwaukee Bucks aim to defend their home floor at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night. The Bucks, trailing 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, face the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the way for Milwaukee, with Chris Paul and Devin Booker keying the action for Phoenix. The home team has won and covered in the first three games of the series.

Suns vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -4

Suns vs. Bucks over-under: 220.5 points

Suns vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -185, Suns +165

PHX: The Suns are 6-2 against the spread in the last eight road games

MIL: The Bucks are 5-1 against the spread in the last six home games

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix has been excellent offensively in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The Suns maintain a 58.4 percent true shooting mark, converting 38 percent of their 3-point attempts and 86 percent of their free-throw chances. Phoenix is the better passing team, producing 24.0 assists per game, and the Suns usually take care of the ball well, picking up 2.06 assists for every turnover. The Suns are led by the backcourt of Booker and Paul, with both players capable of explosions at any moment and Paul is averaging 24.7 points and 8.7 assists per game in the postseason.

Defensively, Phoenix struggled in Game 3, but the Suns have found overarching success during this run. The Suns are giving up fewer than 1.08 points per possession in the playoffs, and opponents are posting a meager effective field-goal mark of 50.4 percent. Phoenix could also benefit from Milwaukee's perimeter shooting issues, with the Bucks converting only 32 percent of their 3-pointers during the playoffs. The Suns were a top-five team in the NBA in limiting 3-point shooting during the regular season, and they are highly effective at closing out to shooters.

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks have been absolutely dominant when playing in Milwaukee. Mike Budenholzer's team is 16-1 in their last 17 games at Fiserv Forum, and they were flying around with energy on the way to their Game 3 win at home. From there, the Bucks scored 1.24 points per possession on Sunday, assisting on 65 percent of their field goals and committing only nine turnovers. Milwaukee has a turnover rate of only 11.0 percent in the series and, with yet another strong game on the offensive glass, the Bucks are grabbing 30.5 percent of their own missed shots during the extended playoff run.

Milwaukee is also lights-out with the No. 1 defensive efficiency mark (106.4 points allowed per 100 possessions) in the NBA Playoffs 2021. The Bucks forced a turnover on 15.5 percent of defensive possessions in Game 3, and they also secured the rebound on more than 79 percent of Phoenix's misses. Milwaukee is opportunistic, averaging 7.6 steals per game in the playoffs and posting a 13.3 percent turnover creation rate. Finally, they lead the entire postseason in free-throw rate allowed (0.198), winning the math battle at the charity stripe despite Phoenix's elite-level shooting accuracy.

