Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals is set for Thursday evening at Phoenix Suns Arena. The Suns will welcome the Milwaukee Bucks to town, with Phoenix leading 1-0 in the best-of-seven series. Chris Paul led the way in Game 1, putting the pressure on Milwaukee as the Bucks aim to tie the series in the follow-up. Both teams are missing rotation pieces, with Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) out for the Bucks and Dario Saric (knee) out for the Suns.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET in Phoenix. William Hill Sportsbook lists Phoenix as a five-point favorite at home, down from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 220 in the latest Bucks vs. Suns odds. Before making any Suns vs. Bucks picks or NBA Finals 2021 predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Bucks vs. Suns spread: Suns -5

Bucks vs. Suns over-under: 220 points

Bucks vs. Suns money line: Suns -200, Bucks +175

MIL: The Bucks are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

PHX: The Suns are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games



Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee's defense is unquestionably elite, as the Bucks lead the 2021 NBA Playoffs in defensive rating at 105.6 points allowed per 100 possessions. The Bucks need to be great on offense in this series, though, and they have their star power in the fold with Giannis Antetokounmpo back on the floor despite entering the series with concerns about his knee. Antetokounmpo is a two-time NBA MVP, and he averaged 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game during the regular season. In the playoffs, he has replicated that production with 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, and Khris Middleton is averaging a robust 23.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists in his own right.

The Bucks are dominant on the offensive glass, securing 30.2 percent of their own missed shots during the playoffs, and they were a top-five shooting team during the regular season. Milwaukee shot 48.7 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from 3-point range over the 72-game sample in 2020-21, and they managed to convert 16 3-pointers in Game 1.

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix put on a show in Game 1. The Suns out-scored the Bucks by double digits, even as Milwaukee had a strong 3-point shooting performance. Chris Paul was the best player on the floor, scoring 32 points in the final three quarters. Phoenix is perhaps the best mid-range shooting team in the NBA, and both Paul and Devin Booker were able to create the looks they desired.

Deandre Ayton was a dominant force near the rim, mitigating Milwaukee's size advantage by scoring 22 points and grabbing 19 rebounds. The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 16.5 points and 12.2 rebounds per game during the playoffs, and the Suns have been dominant with him on the floor. As a team, Phoenix is out-scoring opponents by more than seven points per 100 possessions in an expansive playoff sample. They are a top-tier team on both ends, and the Suns were able to wall off the paint against Milwaukee in the opener, which is undoubtedly a good sign for Game 2 in their home building.

How to make Bucks vs. Suns picks

