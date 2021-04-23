Round 1 - Pick 1 Cade Cunningham SG Oklahoma State • Fr • 6'8" / 220 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.1 RPG 6.2 APG 3.5 3P% 40% Cunningham is a point guard with size who often took over games in his one season at Oklahoma State. His ability to reliably make plays and sink shots are why he's likely to be the first player selected before developing into somebody who can be the face of a franchise for a decade.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jalen Suggs PG Gonzaga • Fr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 14.4 RPG 5.3 APG 4.5 3P% 33.7% Suggs is a top-shelf athlete who can impact the game on both ends of the court. He's a big reason why the Zags went 31-1 in his one season on campus, and it'll hardly be a surprise if he's selected higher than any Gonzaga player has ever been selected in an NBA Draft.

Round 1- Pick 3 Evan Mobley C Southern California • Fr • 7'0" / 215 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.4 RPG 8.7 APG 2.4 3P% 30% The center position has never been less valued in the NBA than it is right now, which isn't ideal for Mobley. But the one-and-done reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year should still go in the top three based on his ability to rim-protect and stretch the floor.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jalen Green SG USA • 6'5" / 172 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 30.0 RPG 5.0 APG 7.0 3P% 30% The decision to skip college and play for the G League Ignite did not harm Green's draft status in any meaningful way. He's a scoring guard with size who starred against other professionals and made perimeter shots consistently enough to solidify himself as a consensus top-five prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jonathan Kuminga SF Congo • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15.8 RPG 7.2 APG 2,7 3P% 24.6% The fact that Kuminga only shot 24.6% from 3-point range with the G League Ignite was disappointing given the importance of perimeter shooting in the NBA. But he's such an explosive athlete and generally gifted prospect that slipping out of the top five seems like an unlikely outcome.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Davion Mitchell PG Baylor • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 14 RPG 2.7 APG 5.5 3P% 44.7% Arguably the biggest star of the NCAA Tournament, Mitchell was among the reasons Baylor crushed everybody it faced in the bracket on the way to winning the national championship. He's a super-athletic point guard who can distribute and shoot at a high level, and there's no reason to think he won't be impactful in the NBA from Day One.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Scottie Barnes SF Florida State • Fr • 6'9" / 227 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 10.3 RPG 4 APG 4.1 3P% 27.5% Essentially guaranteed to be Florida State's third lottery pick in a span of two drafts, Barnes proved capable of playing four different positions in one year of college and is maybe only a reliable jumper away from really becoming a dangerous offensive weapon.

Round 1 - Pick 8 James Bouknight SG Connecticut • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 18.7 RPG 5.7 APG 1.8 3P% 29.3% When he got going this season, almost nobody was as offensively overwhelming as Bouknight was for UConn. The guard with size was limited to just 15 games because of a midseason elbow injury, but he showed enough scoring ability in those contests to turn himself into a likely lottery pick.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Moses Moody SG Arkansas • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 16.8 RPG 5.8 APG 1.6 3P% 35.8% The leading scorer and second-leading rebounder for Arkansas, Moody was one of the keys to the SEC program making the Elite Eight for the first time since 1995. His poor shooting throughout the Razorbacks' NCAA Tournament run wasn't ideal, but he still showed enough from November to March to make himself worthy of being selected in the lottery.

From From Chicago Bulls Round 1 - Pick 10 Keon Johnson SG Tennessee • Fr • 6'5" / 186 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 11.3 RPG 3.5 APG 2.5 3P% 27.1% Johnson got off to a bit of a slow start for a Tennessee team that returned a lot of experienced pieces, but he eventually developed into a reliable double-digit scorer. His athleticism and size on the wing should give him a chance to be a nice two-way player for many years to come.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Tre Mann PG Florida • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16 RPG 5.6 APG 3.5 3P% 40.2% Returning for a second season at Florida benefited Mann immensely as he averaged 10.7 more points per game, and shot 12.7% better from 3-point range, than he did as a freshman. He's now considered a lock for the top 20 and somebody who can possibly flourish at three different positions in the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Isaiah Jackson PF Kentucky • Fr • 6'10" / 205 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 8.4 RPG 6.6 APG 0.7 3P% 0% Jackson's block percentage of 12.7 ranked eighth nationally, according to KenPom. He still needs to develop significantly on the offensive end, but the size and athleticism to be special someday are inarguably in place.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jaden Springer PG Tennessee • Fr • 6'4" / 204 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.5 RPG 3.5 APG 2.9 3P% 43.5% Springer went from playing just nine minutes in the season-opener to finishing as Tennessee's leading scorer. He made above 43% of his 3-point attempts in his one year of college, which is an encouraging stat even if it was on limited attempts.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Cameron Thomas SG LSU • Fr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 23 RPG 3.4 APG 1.4 3P% 32.5% Thomas is a big-time scorer who led the SEC in points per game in his one season at LSU. The efficiency numbers weren't great, but that's largely because he was responsible for creating an unusually high percentage of the Tigers' offense.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Sharife Cooper PG Auburn • Fr • 6'1" / 180 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 20.2 RPG 4.3 APG 8.1 3P% 22.8% Cooper is a little on the small side, which will likely be the thing that prevents him from being seriously considered for the top 10. But he's such a gifted passer and playmaker that he's worth a look in the teens after averaging an SEC-best 8.1 assists per game.

From From Miami Heat Round 1 - Pick 16 Ayo Dosunmu SG Illinois • Jr • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 20.1 RPG 6.3 APG 5.3 3P% 38.6% Dosunmu improved enough as a shooter in his third season at Illinois to lock up a spot in the first round. The regularity with which he took over games in the Big Ten suggests he can be a big-scoring guard at the next level.

From From Portland Trail Blazers Round 1 - Pick 17 Corey Kispert SF Gonzaga • Sr • 6'7" / 220 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 18.6 RPG 5 APG 1.8 3P% 44% Kispert's lackluster performance in the Final Four didn't leave a great last impression. But he's still a wing with size who can really, really shoot it, and players like that are incredibly valuable these days.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kai Jones PF Texas • Soph • 6'11" / 218 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 8.8 RPG 4.8 APG 0.6 3P% 38.2% Selecting Jones in the top 20 is little more than a bet on his upside given that he was a mostly unproductive player in two seasons at Texas. But the potential to be a stretch-big at the next level is obviously present considering he made 13 of the 34 3-pointers he attempted this season.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Chris Duarte SG Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 17.1 RPG 4.6 APG 2.7 3P% 42.4% Some might discount Duarte as a prospect because he's already 23 years old, and because he's not an elite athlete. But the former National Junior College Player of the Year is an accomplished player who made better than 42% of the 5.5 3-pointers he attempted per contest this season, and there's little doubt he has a game that'll translate to the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Ziaire Williams SG Stanford • Fr • 6'8" / 185 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 10.7 RPG 4.6 APG 2.2 3P% 29.1% Williams operated mostly off of the national radar in his one season of college basketball while playing for a Stanford team that finished tied for sixth in the Pac-12, and he largely struggled down the stretch. But he's still an athletic wing with size who can theoretically be a matchup problem in the NBA.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 21 Franz Wagner SF Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.5 RPG 6.5 APG 3 3P% 34.3% Wagner is a wing with size who has great feel and is a good passer. His 3-point shot must improve for him to meet expectations, but the fact that he shot 83.3% from the free-throw line suggests he's capable of being an above-average shooter in time.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jared Butler PG Baylor • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 16.7 RPG 3.3 APG 4.8 3P% 41.6% Butler earned Most Outstanding Player honors at the Final Four after scoring 22 points in the title-clinching win over Gonzaga. He'll enter the NBA with lead-guard skills and as one of the most accomplished shooters in his rookie class.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Josh Giddey SF Australia • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 7th Giddey is the son of a professional basketball player, which is considered a plus these days by most front offices. At 6-8, he can play on or off the ball, and he's already proven himself against professionals in the same league where LaMelo Ball played before coming to the NBA.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 24 Jalen Johnson SF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 11.2 RPG 6.1 APG 2.2 3P% 44.4% Johnson's underwhelming play at Duke that preceded him quitting the team has him projected to go much lower now than he was projected a year ago. Regardless, it remains hard to imagine him slipping into the 30s given the versatility he possesses as a 6-8 wing who shot above 44% from 3-point range over a span of 13 games.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Alperen Sengun C Turkey • 6'10" / 240 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd Sengun has been a professional in Turkey since 2018 even though he's still just 18 years old. He's more of a throwback center than a modern center, but he's already very comfortable catching the ball at the elbow and using a face-up game with nice footwork to score and draw fouls.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Trey Murphy III SG Virginia • Jr • 6'9" / 206 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 16th PPG 11.3 RPG 3.4 APG 1.2 3P% 43.3% Murphy had no problem adjusting to the ACC after spending his first two years of college at Rice. He's proven over the span of three seasons to be a consistent high-level shooter, one who should be able to carve out a niche in the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl PF Villanova • Soph • 6'9" / 230 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 15.7 RPG 8.5 APG 2.2 3P% 28% Robinson-Earl was the leading scorer and rebounder for a Villanova team that won the Big East by multiple games. He's not the best athlete, but his understanding of how to play, and his ability to be a pick-and-pop 4, should serve him well at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Matthew Hurt PF Duke • Soph • 6'9" / 235 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 18.3 RPG 6.2 APG 1.4 3P% 44.4% Whether evaluators like Hurt or not comes down to what they focus on — the things he can do or the things with which he struggles. But almost any 6-9 forward who made 44.4% of 5.3 attempts from beyond the arc for a program like Duke deserves serious consideration as a first-round prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Greg Brown PF Texas • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 9.3 RPG 6.2 APG 0.4 3P% 33% Brown is such a bouncy athlete that he's worthy of first-round looks based on potential alone. If his 3-point shot continues to improve to the point where he's a legitimate big who can stretch the floor, he'll prove to be a steal at this point in the draft.