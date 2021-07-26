Round 1 - Pick 1 Cade Cunningham PG Oklahoma State • Fr • 6'8" / 220 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.1 RPG 6.2 APG 3.5 3P% 40% The expectation on Thursday night is that Detroit will stay put at No. 1 and select Oklahoma State product Cade Cunningham. The Pistons have worked out several of the other top players in this draft but Cunningham is both a good roster fit and considered close to the consensus No. 1 prospect in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jalen Green SG USA • 6'5" / 172 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.9 RPG 4.1 APG 2.8 3P% 36.5% There will be three reasonable paths Houston could take here -- Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs or Jalen Green -- but Green is the fast-rising player who could land with the Rockets in this slot. Most gifted scoring prospect in this draft and there's room to grow here for him as well as he develops his defensive profile and adds to his already-elite bag of tricks on offense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1- Pick 3 Scottie Barnes SF Florida State • Fr • 6'9" / 227 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 10.3 RPG 4 APG 4.1 3P% 27.5% There's been rumblings for awhile that OKC has taken a liking to Scottie Barnes so with this mock trade, I've got the Thunder moving up from No. 6 to No. 3 to get their guy. Barnes is a special defensive prospect who can guard every position and also has the playmaking chops at 6-9 to be a Draymond Green-like weapon on offense.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Evan Mobley C USC • Fr • 7'0" / 215 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.4 RPG 8.7 APG 2.4 3P% 30% Toronto could go either Jalen Suggs or Evan Mobley if the board breaks this way for them but I like the idea of the Raptors going after 7-footer Evan Mobley. Has the potential to be a generational big and fits a glaring need on the roster, too.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Suggs PG Gonzaga • Fr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 14.4 RPG 5.3 APG 4.5 3P% 33.7% Orlando's got some exciting young backcourt talent with Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony but neither of the two are the same caliber prospect of Suggs. He's a potential All-Star lead guard whose defensive prowess, passing vision and general all-around two-way game make him one of the best prospects to build around in this draft.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 6 James Bouknight SG Connecticut • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 18.7 RPG 5.7 APG 1.8 3P% 29.3% No lottery pick's stock has risen more in recent weeks than James Bouknight. He's impressing in team workouts and answering questions about his jumper to boot. A fit in Cleveland as a dynamic scorer next to Darius Garland and Collin Sexton gives the team another exciting backcourt prospect with promise.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 7 Jonathan Kuminga SF Congo • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15.8 RPG 7.2 APG 2.7 3P% 24.6% The Wizards trade Bradley Beal to the Warriors in this mock trade for picks 7 and 14 (among other assets). The pick nets Washington an enigmatic, yet exciting, talent in Jonathan Kuminga, whose ceiling is as high as any prospect in this draft but whose floor is unknown. Kuminga has a ton of tools worth betting on, though, from his ideal frame, playmaking potential and athletic profile. Someone the Wizards should be thrilled to try and recalibrate long-term around.

From From Chicago Bulls Round 1 - Pick 8 Moses Moody SG Arkansas • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.8 RPG 5.8 APG 1.6 3P% 35.8% With Jalen Suggs slipping to No. 5, Orlando scoops 3-and-D talent Moses Moody here to give this young roster another weapon. Moody's a long wing who can knock down outside shots and defend at a high level and he's got enough playmaking upside that, if it continues, he could be one of the steals of the lottery in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Franz Wagner SF Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 12.5 RPG 6.5 APG 3 3P% 34.3% Sacramento has for weeks been linked to Michigan forward Franz Wagner and, for weeks, he has been a mainstay here in my mock. So I'll continue to keep him here. Still only 19 years old after spending two seasons in college yet has the frame, shooting and defense to be an early NBA contributor.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Corey Kispert SF Gonzaga • Sr • 6'7" / 220 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.6 RPG 5 APG 1.8 3P% 44% You will not find a better shooter in the draft than Corey Kispert. He rated in the 95th percentile as a spot-up shooter, according to Synergy data, making him an ideal floor-spacing fit next to Zion Williamson.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Alperen Sengun C Turkey • 6'10" / 240 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.2 RPG 9.4 BPG 1.7 Sengun won Turkish League MVP last season as an 18-year-old while averaging 19.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. His production at his age in a very good professional league has earned him plenty of fans. And while his game is more of a throwback to the old school style, it's reasonable to bet on the production at his age -- plus he fits a dire roster need for the Hornets.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Josh Giddey SF Australia • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 10.9 RPG 7.4 APG 7.5 3P% 29.3% The Spurs look plenty deep at the wing position but in Josh Giddey, they get a jumbo playmaker whose vision and creativity stand above all other players in this draft and also help diversify the team's position with a unique skill set.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jalen Johnson SF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 6th PPG 11.2 RPG 6.1 APG 2.2 3P% 44.4% While Johnson struggled in his 13-game stint at Duke before quitting the team, he's still a borderline lottery talent because of his frame and ability to play-make and pass at his position. No doubt some flaws in his game but the former five-star has a nice pedigree worth gambling on and he adds unique ability on offense that could make him a value regardless of how the other parts of his game develop.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 14 Davion Mitchell PG Baylor • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14 RPG 2.7 APG 5.5 3P% 44.7% This pick was acquired by the Wizards via Golden State in our mock trade that shipped Bradley Beal to the Warriors. With it, they add a defensive dynamo in Davion Mitchell, whose college coach dubbed him "Off Night" because of his ability to force opposing players to have off nights. He's an older prospect but by all accounts a basketball junkie obsessed with the craft and someone who fits the profile of what this front office has favored in the draft in recent years.

From From Boston Celtics Round 1 - Pick 15 Usman Garuba PF Spain • 6'8" / 229 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 1st Back-to-back for Washington in this mock draft. They add a potential plug-and-play big man in Usman Garuba, a slightly undersized yet nonetheless thrilling defensive prospect whose versatility on that end should give the team flexibility in the frontcourt.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 16 Kai Jones PF Texas • Soph • 6'11" / 218 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 8.8 RPG 4.8 APG 0.6 3P% 38.2% This pick goes to Cleveland via OKC as part of the mock trade in which the Thunder moved up from No. 6 to No. 3. With it, the Cavs take a big swing with Kai Jones, an athletic marvel who can stretch the floor as a shooter and moves more like a guard or wing than a true big. He picked up hoops as a teenager and he's still learning the game, suggesting there's a lot of developmental runway with him.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Miles McBride PG West Virginia • Soph • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 15.9 RPG 3.9 APG 4.8 3P% 41.4% Miles McBride was one of the winners of the last month. Competed hard at the combine, measured well and looks like he can be a real defensive monster in the NBA like he was at West Virginia. He's a hard-working winner -- the exact type of player Memphis' front office has targeted in the draft in recent years.

From From Miami Heat Round 1 - Pick 18 Jaden Springer PG Tennessee • Fr • 6'4" / 204 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 12.5 RPG 3.5 APG 2.9 3P% 43.5% A scout recently told CBS Sports' Colin Ward-Henninger that on his own personal projections he ranks Jaden Springer ahead of Jalen Suggs in this draft. That praise might be pouring it on a tad thick, but it shows there really are believers in what Springer can do. He's a bulldog defender who has a real edge and swagger to his game that shows up on both ends. I like what I saw from him at Tennessee and as a shot-maker and combo guard there's a strong role for him to play in the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jared Butler PG Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 195 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.7 RPG 3.3 APG 4.8 3P% 41.6% While Davion Mitchell got the NCAA Tournament draft bump, Jared Butler was quietly the Final Four MOP and the offensive weapon that helped lead Baylor's top-rated offense. He's a decisive passer who operates well in tight spaces with his sharp handle and is a career 38.4% 3-point shooter. Skill-wise, a great match for a Knicks franchise in need of depth at the guard spot.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Cameron Thomas SG LSU • Fr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 8th PPG 23 RPG 3.4 APG 1.4 3P% 32.5% As a freshman for LSU last season Cameron Thomas led the SEC in scoring. He was a scorer at the prep level, a scorer at the college level, and he'll be a scorer in the NBA. It's his NBA skill. The Hawks clearly value that type of talent, too, having traded for Lou Williams earlier this year.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 21 Isaiah Jackson PF Kentucky • Fr • 6'10" / 205 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 4th PPG 8.4 RPG 6.6 APG 0.7 Physically there's a lot to like about Isaiah Jackson: He has a 7-3 wingspan and can jump over the moon. And while he's still fairly limited offensively, his production around the rim on both ends of the court could be a value add for a Knicks team potentially willing to invest as Mitchell Robinson insurance if they don't want to extend him long-term.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Chris Duarte SG Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 17.1 RPG 4.6 APG 2.7 3P% 42.4% Chris Duarte is the oldest prospect in the draft but he is also one of the most NBA-ready prospects, too. Great size, great shooter, great defender -- and a great match on a Lakers team that could put him to work right away as they try and extend their championship window.

From From Portland Trail Blazers Round 1 - Pick 23 Joshua Primo SG Alabama • Fr • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 8.1 RPG 3.4 APG 0.8 3P% 38.1% While Joshua Primo didn't serve in a feature role for SEC-winning Alabama last season, what he did in a secondary role scoring the ball, rebounding it and showing off range was impressive. And now that he's opted to stay in the draft teams are thrilled about his future potential, given he's the youngest player in this year's draft. If his on-ball abilities shown in spurts at Bama and at the combine turn into something real he'll be a late-first steal.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 24 Keon Johnson SG Tennessee • Fr • 6'5" / 186 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 11.3 RPG 3.5 APG 2.5 3P% 27.1% This feels like the floor for Keon Johnson, who could also wind up as a late-lottery pick. He's a pogo-stick leaper who broke the combine vertical record and there's immense upside here, but he lacks polish overall and may need some time to realize his NBA potential. Nice fit here with Houston who can afford to be patient.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Nah'Shon Hyland PG VCU • Soph • 6'3" / 169 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 19.5 RPG 4.7 APG 2.1 3P% 37.1% "Bones" Hyland dominated at the combine, knocking down shots, getting to the cup and providing instant offense. A team looking to add a microwave scorer would do well to look his way in the mid-to-late first round -- and the Clippers might be an ideal landing spot to add more shot-making on an already-loaded roster.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Ayo Dosunmu SG Illinois • Jr • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 20.1 RPG 6.3 APG 5.3 3P% 38.6% Ayo Dosunmu came back to college as a junior to improve as a shooter and try to lead Illinois to a title. He failed at the latter but achieved the former, hitting 38.6% from 3-point range (after it was 29.6% the year prior) while improving as a passer and rebounder. Glue-guy potential here with him as he does a lot of things really well but nothing at an elite level. Someone who should stick and find success.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Trey Murphy III SG Virginia • Jr • 6'9" / 206 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 11.3 RPG 3.4 APG 1.2 3P% 43.3% Trey Murphy has been a reliable shooter everywhere he's been and there's an obvious role for him in a place like Brooklyn, where his job may only to be defending his position and knocking down open 3-pointers.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 28 Charles Bassey C Western Kentucky • Jr • 6'11" / 235 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 17.6 RPG 11.6 BPG 3.1 Philly needs to find an answer at its backup center spot. I can think of no better way to complement the NBA's most dominant interior force in Joel Embiid than with one of college's most physically imposing bigs in Charles Bassey. Coming off a knee injury, Bassey destroyed Conference USA last season and he has made significant strides as a rebounder and shot-blocker. He might struggle defending in space but there's immense value for a big who can do what he does.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Ziaire Williams SG Stanford • Fr • 6'8" / 185 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 10.7 RPG 4.6 APG 2.2 3P% 29.1% His freshman season at Stanford was no doubt a disappointment, but Ziaire Williams' upside in this spot outweighs the bust potential. He's a big wing who can create his own shot and develop into a high-level scoring prospect.