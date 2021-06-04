The NBA playoffs are rolling along, and the first round is almost entirely in the books as the series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks is the only one that has yet to be completed. There's already been several surprises in these playoffs, including the defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat getting swept in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks. Also, LeBron James suffered the first opening-round loss of his entire NBA career, as the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers fell to the upstart Phoenix Suns in six games. That means a new champion will be crowned at the end of the season.

After sweeping the Heat, the Milwaukee Bucks will square off against Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and the high-powered Brooklyn Nets, while the Suns will take on MVP favorite Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Also, the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks will go at it, and the Utah Jazz will take on the victor of the series between the Clippers and Mavericks.

It's set up to be one of the most exciting and unpredictable NBA playoff runs in recent memory, so keep checking back to see the updated bracket and schedule. Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

Below is all the viewing information you'll need for each first-round series.

**This post will continue to update through the first round with the results of each game.

Western Conference

Second round

1. Utah Jazz vs. 4. Los Angeles Clippers/5. Dallas Mavericks

Game 1: TBD (TBD)

Game 2: TBD (TBD)

Game 3: TBD (TBD)

Game 4: TBD (TBD)

Game 5*: TBD (TBD)

Game 6*: TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: TBD (TBD)

*If necessary

2. Phoenix Suns vs. 3. Denver Nuggets





Game 1: Monday, June 7, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2: TBD (TBD)

Game 3: TBD (TBD)

Game 4: TBD (TBD)

Game 5*: TBD (TBD)

Game 6*: TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: TBD (TBD)

*If necessary

First round

1. Utah Jazz vs. 8. Memphis Grizzlies

(Jazz win series 4-1)

Game 1: Grizzlies 112, Jazz 109

Game 2: Jazz 141, Grizzlies 129

Game 3: Jazz 121, Grizzlies 111

Game 4: Jazz 120, Grizzlies 113

Game 5: Jazz 126, Grizzlies 110

2. Phoenix Suns vs. 7. Los Angeles Lakers

(Suns win series 4-2)

Game 1: Suns 99, Lakers 90

Game 2: Lakers 109, Suns 102

Game 3: Lakers 109, Suns 95

Game 4: Suns 100, Lakers 92

Game 5: Suns 115, Lakers 85

Game 6: Suns 113, Lakers 100

3. Denver Nuggets vs. 6. Portland Trail Blazers

(Nuggets win series 4-2)

Game 1: Blazers 123, Nuggets 109

Game 2: Nuggets 128, Blazers 109

Game 3: Nuggets 120, Blazers 115

Game 4: Blazers 115, Nuggets 95

Game 5: Nuggets 147, Blazers 140 2OT

Game 6: Nuggets 126, Blazers 115

4. Los Angeles Clippers vs. 5. Dallas Mavericks

(Mavs lead series 3-2)

Game 1: Mavericks 113, Clippers 103

Game 2: Mavericks 127, Clippers 121

Game 3: Clippers 118, Mavericks 108

Game 4: Clippers 106, Mavericks 81

Game 5: Mavericks 105, Clippers 100

Game 6: Friday, June 4, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 7*: Sunday, June 6, TBD

*if necessary

Play-in tournament

9/10 Game: Memphis Grizzlies 100, San Antonio Spurs 97

7/8 Game: Los Angeles Lakers 103, Golden State Warriors 100

8-seed Game: Memphis Grizzlies 117, Golden State Warriors 112 (OT)

Eastern Conference

Second round

1. Philadelphia 76ers vs. 5. Atlanta Hawks



Game 1: Sunday, June 6, 1 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 2: TBD (TBD)

Game 3: TBD (TBD)

Game 4: TBD (TBD)

Game 5*: TBD (TBD)

Game 6*: TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: TBD (TBD)

*If necessary

2. Brooklyn Nets vs. 3. Milwaukee Bucks



Game 1: Saturday, June 5, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2: Monday, June 7, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: TBD (TBD)

Game 4: TBD (TBD)

Game 5*: TBD (TBD)

Game 6*: TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: TBD (TBD)

First round

1. Philadelphia 76ers vs. 8. Washington Wizards

(76ers win series 4-1)

Game 1: 76ers 125, Wizards 118

Game 2: 76ers 120, Wizards 95

Game 3: 76ers 132, Wizards 103

Game 4: Wizards 122, 76ers 114

Game 5: 76ers 129, Wizards 111

2. Brooklyn Nets vs. 7. Boston Celtics

(Nets win series 4-1)

Game 1: Nets 104, Celtics 103

Game 2: Nets 130, Celtics 108

Game 3: Celtics 125, Nets 119

Game 4: Nets 141, Celtics 126

Game 5: Nets 123, Celtics 109

3. Milwaukee Bucks vs. 6. Miami Heat

(Bucks win series 4-0)

Game 1: Bucks 109, Heat 107 (OT)

Game 2: Bucks 132, Heat 98

Game 3: Bucks 113, Heat 84

Game 4: Bucks 120, Heat 103

4. New York Knicks vs. 5. Atlanta Hawks

(Hawks win series 4-1)

Game 1: Hawks 107, Knicks 105

Game 2: Knicks 101, Hawks 92

Game 3: Hawks 105, Knicks 94

Game 4: Hawks 113, Knicks 96

Game 5: Hawks 103, Knicks 89

Play-in tournament

9/10 Game: Indiana Pacers 144, Charlotte Hornets 117

7/8 Game: Boston Celtics 118, Washington Wizards 100

8-seed Game: Wizards 142, Pacers 115