The NBA playoffs are rolling along, and the first round is almost entirely in the books as the series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks is the only one that has yet to be completed. There's already been several surprises in these playoffs, including the defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat getting swept in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks. Also, LeBron James suffered the first opening-round loss of his entire NBA career, as the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers fell to the upstart Phoenix Suns in six games. That means a new champion will be crowned at the end of the season.
After sweeping the Heat, the Milwaukee Bucks will square off against Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and the high-powered Brooklyn Nets, while the Suns will take on MVP favorite Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Also, the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks will go at it, and the Utah Jazz will take on the victor of the series between the Clippers and Mavericks.
It's set up to be one of the most exciting and unpredictable NBA playoff runs in recent memory, so keep checking back to see the updated bracket and schedule. Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
Below is all the viewing information you'll need for each first-round series.
**This post will continue to update through the first round with the results of each game.
Western Conference
Second round
1. Utah Jazz vs. 4. Los Angeles Clippers/5. Dallas Mavericks
Game 1: TBD (TBD)
Game 2: TBD (TBD)
Game 3: TBD (TBD)
Game 4: TBD (TBD)
Game 5*: TBD (TBD)
Game 6*: TBD (TBD)
Game 7*: TBD (TBD)
*If necessary
2. Phoenix Suns vs. 3. Denver Nuggets
Game 1: Monday, June 7, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)
Game 2: TBD (TBD)
Game 3: TBD (TBD)
Game 4: TBD (TBD)
Game 5*: TBD (TBD)
Game 6*: TBD (TBD)
Game 7*: TBD (TBD)
*If necessary
First round
1. Utah Jazz vs. 8. Memphis Grizzlies
(Jazz win series 4-1)
Game 1: Grizzlies 112, Jazz 109
Game 2: Jazz 141, Grizzlies 129
Game 3: Jazz 121, Grizzlies 111
Game 4: Jazz 120, Grizzlies 113
Game 5: Jazz 126, Grizzlies 110
2. Phoenix Suns vs. 7. Los Angeles Lakers
(Suns win series 4-2)
Game 1: Suns 99, Lakers 90
Game 2: Lakers 109, Suns 102
Game 3: Lakers 109, Suns 95
Game 4: Suns 100, Lakers 92
Game 5: Suns 115, Lakers 85
Game 6: Suns 113, Lakers 100
3. Denver Nuggets vs. 6. Portland Trail Blazers
(Nuggets win series 4-2)
Game 1: Blazers 123, Nuggets 109
Game 2: Nuggets 128, Blazers 109
Game 3: Nuggets 120, Blazers 115
Game 4: Blazers 115, Nuggets 95
Game 5: Nuggets 147, Blazers 140 2OT
Game 6: Nuggets 126, Blazers 115
4. Los Angeles Clippers vs. 5. Dallas Mavericks
(Mavs lead series 3-2)
Game 1: Mavericks 113, Clippers 103
Game 2: Mavericks 127, Clippers 121
Game 3: Clippers 118, Mavericks 108
Game 4: Clippers 106, Mavericks 81
Game 5: Mavericks 105, Clippers 100
Game 6: Friday, June 4, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 7*: Sunday, June 6, TBD
*if necessary
Play-in tournament
9/10 Game: Memphis Grizzlies 100, San Antonio Spurs 97
7/8 Game: Los Angeles Lakers 103, Golden State Warriors 100
8-seed Game: Memphis Grizzlies 117, Golden State Warriors 112 (OT)
Eastern Conference
Second round
1. Philadelphia 76ers vs. 5. Atlanta Hawks
Game 1: Sunday, June 6, 1 p.m. ET (ABC)
Game 2: TBD (TBD)
Game 3: TBD (TBD)
Game 4: TBD (TBD)
Game 5*: TBD (TBD)
Game 6*: TBD (TBD)
Game 7*: TBD (TBD)
*If necessary
2. Brooklyn Nets vs. 3. Milwaukee Bucks
Game 1: Saturday, June 5, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
Game 2: Monday, June 7, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
Game 3: TBD (TBD)
Game 4: TBD (TBD)
Game 5*: TBD (TBD)
Game 6*: TBD (TBD)
Game 7*: TBD (TBD)
First round
1. Philadelphia 76ers vs. 8. Washington Wizards
(76ers win series 4-1)
Game 1: 76ers 125, Wizards 118
Game 2: 76ers 120, Wizards 95
Game 3: 76ers 132, Wizards 103
Game 4: Wizards 122, 76ers 114
Game 5: 76ers 129, Wizards 111
2. Brooklyn Nets vs. 7. Boston Celtics
(Nets win series 4-1)
Game 1: Nets 104, Celtics 103
Game 2: Nets 130, Celtics 108
Game 3: Celtics 125, Nets 119
Game 4: Nets 141, Celtics 126
Game 5: Nets 123, Celtics 109
3. Milwaukee Bucks vs. 6. Miami Heat
(Bucks win series 4-0)
Game 1: Bucks 109, Heat 107 (OT)
Game 2: Bucks 132, Heat 98
Game 3: Bucks 113, Heat 84
Game 4: Bucks 120, Heat 103
4. New York Knicks vs. 5. Atlanta Hawks
(Hawks win series 4-1)
Game 1: Hawks 107, Knicks 105
Game 2: Knicks 101, Hawks 92
Game 3: Hawks 105, Knicks 94
Game 4: Hawks 113, Knicks 96
Game 5: Hawks 103, Knicks 89
Play-in tournament
9/10 Game: Indiana Pacers 144, Charlotte Hornets 117
7/8 Game: Boston Celtics 118, Washington Wizards 100
8-seed Game: Wizards 142, Pacers 115