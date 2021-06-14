Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will take on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of their second round matchup in the 2021 NBA Playoffs on Monday. After falling behind with a Game 1 loss, the Sixers won the last two games, including a road win in Atlanta on Friday. Philadelphia is in control of the series as a result and is now trading at +750 to win the 2021 championship in the latest NBA odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Atlanta, on the other hand, is a longshot to win the NBA Finals at +8000 and is aiming to even the series score with a bounce-back win in Game 4.

Embiid (knee), who has dominated the series with elite efficiency and production, is officially listed as questionable for the 76ers. Danny Green (calf) is out for Philadelphia and De'Andre Hunter (knee) is ruled out for the Hawks. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta. William Hill lists the 76ers as three-point road favorites in the latest 76ers vs. Hawks odds, while the over-under is 225.5. Before you make any Hawks vs. 76ers picks and NBA predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

76ers vs. Hawks spread: 76ers -3

76ers vs. Hawks over-under: 225.5 points

76ers vs. Hawks money line: 76ers -145, Hawks +125

PHI: 76ers are 11-6 against the spread as road favorites

ATL: Hawks are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games



Why the 76ers can cover

Joel Embiid finished just short of winning the 2020-21 NBA MVP award, but he's playing like the best player on the floor in this series. Philadelphia is outscoring Atlanta by an incredible 19.4 points per 100 possessions with Embiid on the court. The Hawks are making gains (-12.2 net rating) when Embiid rests, but with the 76ers receiving 35.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game from Embiid to go along with elite defense, there's no much Atlanta can do. In fact, Philadelphia is scoring 1.26 points per possession in their two victories, assisting on 62 percent of their field goals and benefitting from ball movement.

After committing a bevy of turnovers in Game 1, the Sixers are turning the ball over on only 10.3 percent of possessions, an elite figure, in the last two games. Defensively, the 76ers are forcing a turnover on 14.9 percent of possessions, which lessens Atlanta's overall offensive efficiency (1.09 points per possession in the last two games) and fuels Philadelphia's transition offense. The 76ers are also taking full advantage of a few liabilities from Atlanta, picking on Clint Capela (who has a -19.8 net rating in the series) and breezing through any lineup featuring a non-shooter like Solomon Hill.

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta displayed a potentially interesting formula for success in Game 1. By attempting 47 three-pointers, the Hawks swung the math in their favor, particularly with Philadelphia heavily focused on post-ups with Embiid. Atlanta has created fewer three-point attempts since then, but the Hawks have found success in producing above-average offensive efficiency with any lineup that does not feature Solomon Hill. For the series, the Hawks are scoring more than 1.21 points per possession with Hill off the court, and they went to a big lineup featuring Danilo Gallinari, John Collins and Clint Capela during the second half of Game 3.

The Hawks could also benefit from increased ball security and offensive rebounding, as they were a top-10 team in both turnover rate (13.3 percent) and offensive rebound rate (28.4 percent) during the regular season. In a series in which they are facing a highly talented Sixers team, the Hawks could lean into playing the math, particularly with Trae Young maintaining a 59.1 percent true shooting clip on 33.7 percent usage during the first three games.

