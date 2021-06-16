The Atlanta Hawks visit the Philadelphia 76ers for a pivotal Game 5 matchup on Wednesday evening. The winner will be in great shape to move on in the 2021 NBA Playoffs bracket. The Hawks won Game 4, completing an 18-point comeback to even the series at 2-2, while the loss pushed the Sixers back to +800 in the latest NBA Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The 76ers have the significant edge in point differential, and they have home-court advantage, both in Game 5 and the series. Joel Embiid (knee) is listed as questionable for Philadelphia, with Trae Young (shoulder) listed as probable and De'Andre Hunter (knee) ruled out for Atlanta.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. William Hill lists Philadelphia as 6.5-point home favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 224 in the latest 76ers vs. Hawks odds. Before you make any Hawks vs. 76ers picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Hawks vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -6.5

Hawks vs. 76ers over-under: 224 points

Hawks vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -270, Hawks +230

ATL: The Hawks are 5-10 against the spread as road underdogs

PHI: The 76ers are 17-10-1 against the spread as home favorites



Why the Hawks can cover



Atlanta emerged victorious in Game 4 despite an ugly shooting night. The Hawks turned the ball over only four times on Monday, approaching the best ball security mark in NBA Playoff history, while also generating 21 second-chance points on 12 offensive rebounds. Given their track record from the regular season, it's safe to assume the Hawks will shoot better in Game 5. Atlanta made 37.3 percent of its 3-point field goals during the regular season.

Young has been masterful in the playoffs, averaging 28.3 points and 10.7 assists per game, and he generated a whopping 18 assists in Game 4. Still, it could be argued that Atlanta's biggest gains came defensively. For the first time in the series, the Hawks held Embiid in check, and the 76ers scored only 38 points after halftime in Game 4. Atlanta has been an above-average defensive team since Nate McMillan took over in early March, and that includes the No. 3 mark in the NBA in 3-point prevention (34.9 percent) during the regular season.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia has been dominant throughout the postseason. The 76ers boast a stellar net rating of +11.2 points per 100 possessions, with elite marks on offense (119.7 points per 100 possessions) and defense (108.5 points allowed per 100 possessions). The 76ers maintain a 60.6 percent true shooting mark in the playoffs, and they are also fantastic at taking care of the ball, generating 2.16 assists for every turnover.

In this series, Philadelphia is assisting on more than 60 percent of its field goals, and the 76ers can take advantage of an occasionally shaky Hawks defense. Embiid is battling a knee issue but he has been dominant, averaging 30.8 points and 13.0 rebounds per game. On the defensive end, Philadelphia has been elite throughout the season, finishing No. 2 in the NBA in overall efficiency (1.07 points allowed per possession).

How to make 76ers vs. Hawks picks

