The Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers are set to square off in a Western Conference first-round matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ball Arena. The Nuggets are 47-25 overall and 25-11 at home, while Portland is 42-30 overall and 22-14 on the road. Denver is the third seed in the West, while Portland is the No. 6 seed. These teams had a classic seven-game series when they met in the 2019 Western Conference semifinals in which Portland prevailed.

This year, these familiar foes met three times in the regular season with the Nuggets winning at home, and then the teams split two matchups in Portland. Denver enters Saturday's showdown favored by one-point in the latest Nuggets vs. Blazers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 227.

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers spread: Nuggets -1

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers over-under: 227 points

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers money line: Denver -115, Portland -105



DEN: The Nuggets are 3-5 against the spread in the last eight games



POR: The Blazers are 9-3 against the spread in the last 12 games

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets have a balanced offensive attack that ranked eighth in the NBA in points per game (115.1). They have six players averaging double-figures, led by Nikola Jokic's 21.2 points per game. The MVP frontrunner also contributed 10.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists and posted 16 triple-doubles. He's taken on more scoring opportunities since Jamal Murray (knee) was lost for the season.

Outside of Jokic, Denver has witnessed the emergence of Michael Porter Jr. into a scoring threat. He's doubled his points per game to 19.0 and also knocks down 44.5 percent of his 3-point attempts, which ranks ninth in the NBA. Denver has further been bolstered by late-season additions of Aaron Gordon and Austin Rivers. They've helped fill the voids created by Murray's injury as well as recent injuries to Will Barton (hamstring) and Monte Morris (hamstring).

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Portland is hoping for another victory in Game 1 as it strolled past Denver with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 132-116. Portland's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but center Jusuf Nurkic led the charge as he dropped a double-double with 20 points and 13 boards. It was the Blazers' 10th win in their last 12 games, so they'll enter the playoffs as hot as any team in the league.

The Blazers are, once again, led by perennial All-NBA guard Damian Lillard. He averaged 28.8 points, 7.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game, while ranking third in the league with 275 made 3-pointers. He led Portland's offense, which ranked fifth in the NBA with 116.1 points per game. Lillard's backcourt mate, CJ McCollum, has battled injuries this year but averaged a career-high of 23.1 points, while the recently acquired Norman Powell chipped in with 17.0 points per contest.

How to make Nuggets vs. Blazers picks

