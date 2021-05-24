The Portland Trail Blazers look to open a 2-0 series lead over the host Denver Nuggets when they meet in a Western Conference first-round series in the 2021 NBA Playoffs on Monday. The Trail Blazers (42-30), the sixth seed, defeated the Nuggets 123-109 on Saturday. It was the second win in a row over Denver, which they also beat in the regular-season finale, 132-116, on May 16. The Nuggets (47-25), the third seed, have won nine of their past 14 games.

Tip-off from Ball Arena in Denver is set for 10 p.m. ET. Portland leads the all-time series 110-95, including a 10-8 edge in postseason games. Denver is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Blazers vs. Nuggets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 227. Before making any Nuggets vs. Blazers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Blazers in the NBA Playoffs 2021. Here are several NBA betting lines for Blazers vs. Nuggets:

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -1.5

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets over-under: 227 points

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets money line: Trail Blazers +100, Nuggets -120

POR: The Trail Blazers are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games vs. a team with a winning percentage above .600

DEN: The Nuggets are 20-8 ATS in their last 28 Monday games

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver will look to rebound behind star center Nikola Jokic, who scored 34 points in the Game 1 loss. Jokic has scored 30 or more points in three of the last five games and in six of 10. In 72 starts during the regular season, he averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. He is first in franchise history with 57 triple doubles, including 16 this season.

Also powering the Nuggets is small forward Michael Porter Jr., who poured in 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds on Saturday. For the season, Porter averaged 19 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. In three starts against Portland, he averaged 12.7 points and six rebounds. He has had a number of high-scoring games this season, with a career-high 39 points on 13 of 21 shooting, including 8 of 12 3-pointers, in 36 minutes against Houston on April 24.

Why the Blazers can cover

Despite that, Denver isn't a lock to cover the Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets spread. That's because Portland has been red hot, winning 10 of 12 games to close out the regular season. Point guard Damian Lillard has been on a roll of late. He scored 34 points in Game 1 on Saturday and had 41 at Phoenix on May 13. For the season, Lillard is averaging 28.8 points, 7.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds, including 23 points and 9.3 assists in three games vs. Denver this year.

Also giving the Trail Blazers a boost is shooting guard CJ McCollum. McCollum has scored 20 or more points in each of the last seven games, including 21 on Saturday. In two regular-season games against Denver, he averaged 19 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists. In the 2019 Western Conference semifinals against the Nuggets, he averaged 26.4 points on 45.5 percent shooting, including 37.5 percent from 3-point range.

