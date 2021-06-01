The Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers continue their best-of-seven first-round series in the 2021 NBA Playoffs on Tuesday evening. Denver hosts the proceedings in Game 5, with the series knotted at 2-2. Portland won Game by a 20-point margin, answering back-to-back wins by the Nuggets. The winner of Game 5 will take control of the series, with both teams unquestionably grasping the urgency of the moment. Will Barton (hamstring) and Jamal Murray (knee) remain out for Denver.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Denver as a 1.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226 in the latest Blazers vs. Nuggets odds. Before making any Nuggets vs. Blazers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Blazers vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -1.5

Blazers vs. Nuggets over-under: 226 points

Blazers vs. Nuggets money line: Nuggets -125, Blazers +105

POR: The Blazers are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

DEN: The Nuggets are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Blazers can cover



Portland played quite well in Game 4, even on a night when Damian Lillard wasn't at his best. Denver can't bank on that happening again, as Lillard averaged 28.8 points and 7.5 assists per game during the regular season. Lillard is flanked by another tremendous guard in CJ McCollum, who averaged 23.1 points and 4.7 assists per game this season, and Portland is executing at a high level offensively as a team right now. The Blazers are scoring 121.9 points per 100 possessions against the Nuggets, and they are maximizing possessions.

Portland has been excellent in taking care of the ball, committing a turnover on only 10.6 percent of possessions, and the Blazers are generating 2.2 assists for every turnover against Denver. From there, the Blazers are always an excellent shooting team, as evidenced by a 59.9 percent true shooting mark in the series, and they finished as a top-10 team in the NBA in offensive rebound rate during the regular season, grabbing 27.3 percent of their own missed shots.

Why the Nuggets can cover

With Nikola Jokic leading the charge, Denver is an excellent offensive team dating back to the regular season, and that has been on full display in the playoffs. The Nuggets are scoring 118.9 points per 100 possessions in the series, grabbing 32.0 percent of their own missed shots on the offensive glass. That comes after Denver finished No. 2 in the NBA in offensive rebound rate during the regular season, and the Nuggets are also generating 2.16 assists for every turnover against Portland.

In the regular season, Michael Malone's team finished in the top eight in effective field goal percentage (55.7 percent), field goal percentage (48.5 percent), 3-point percentage (37.7 percent) and free throw percentage (80.3 percent), with a top-five mark in assists (26.8 per game). Given that Portland was a bottom-five defensive team on a per-possession basis, the Nuggets are in a favorable position, particularly if they can continue posting a top-five defensive rebound rate (72.4 percent) among playoff teams.

How to make Nuggets vs. Blazers picks

