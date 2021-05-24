The Milwaukee Bucks will look to take a 2-0 lead over the Miami Heat in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series in the 2021 NBA Playoffs on Monday. The Bucks (46-26), the third seed in the East, defeated the Heat 109-107 in overtime on Saturday on a last-second shot by forward Khris Middleton. It is the first time in three attempts that the Bucks have held a lead in a playoff series against Miami. The Heat (40-32), the sixth seed, defeated Milwaukee 4-1 in last season's Eastern Conference semifinals.

Tip-off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami leads the all-time series 79-49, including an 8-2 edge in playoff games. Milwaukee is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Heat odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 222.5.

Heat vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -4.5

Heat vs. Bucks over-under: 222.5 points

Heat vs. Bucks money line: Heat +165, Bucks -185

MIA: The Heat are 4-0 against the spread in their last four conference quarterfinals games

MIL: The Bucks are 5-0 ATS in their last five home games vs. a team with a winning road record

Why the Bucks can cover



Milwaukee, in its fifth consecutive postseason, is powered by two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averaged 28.1 points, 11 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season. In the series opener vs. Miami on Saturday, he was a force as he scored 26 points, while grabbing 18 rebounds. In 27 career games against the Heat, Antetokounmpo is averaging 18.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Besides being prolific, he has also been accurate. On May 13 at Indiana, he scored 40 points on 77.7 percent shooting from the floor with 15 rebounds, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in Bucks history with 40 points and 15 rebounds on 75 percent shooting in a game.

Also powering the Bucks is Middleton, who finished with 27 points, including the game-winner. He also added six rebounds and six assists. In three regular-season games against the Heat, Middleton has been productive, averaging 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds. He has played well against Miami throughout his career and is averaging 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 24 career games against them. Middleton scored 20-plus points in a season-high six-game stretch from April 30 to May 10.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami has had Milwaukee's number, winning seven of the past 12 games against the Bucks, including in the postseason. Forward Jimmy Butler, who played collegiately in Milwaukee at Marquette, has been a thorn in the Bucks' side. In 26 career games vs. Milwaukee, he is averaging 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists. In Saturday's loss, Butler scored 17 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out eight assists in 46 minutes of action. He had been out for nine days due to a sprained ankle he suffered against Philadelphia on May 13. In 52 games this season, Butler averaged 21.5 points, 7.1 assists, 6.9 rebounds and a league-high 2.1 steals.

Center Bam Adebayo has also been a force inside. He was one of only two players in the league to record at least 300 assists and 60 blocks this season, joining Antetokounmpo. Although he was held to nine points on Saturday, he grabbed 12 rebounds. For the season, Adebayo averaged 18.7 points, nine rebounds and 5.4 assists. Earlier this season, he scored a career-high 41 points at Brooklyn to become the second-youngest player in team history to register a 40-point game.

