The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals on Saturday as the 2021 NBA Playoffs get underway. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Nets are the No. 2 seed after going 48-24 during the regular season. Meanwhile, the Celtics are the No. 7 seed after going 36-36 and beating the Wizards in the play-in tournament. The Nets have dominated the Celtics in three matchups this season, winning and covering in all three games and winning by an average of 15 points per game.

However, the Celtics have covered comfortably in their last three games entering Saturday's matchup and it's a battle-tested group with three Eastern Conference Finals appearances in the last four years. Brooklyn is the eight-point favorite at home and the over-under is listed at 230.5 in the latest Nets vs. Celtics odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Before you make any Celtics vs. Nets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $900 on its top-rated picks this season and entered the 2020-21 NBA Playoffs on a stunning 99-66 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Celtics. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Nets vs. Celtics:

Nets vs. Celtics spread: Nets -8

Nets vs. Celtics over-under: 230.5 points

Nets vs. Celtics money line: Nets -350, Celtics +290

BKN: The Nets have covered in each of their last six home games against the Celtics

BOS: The Celtics have covered the spread by an average of 15 points in their last three games

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn enters the 2021 NBA Playoffs in good health with James Harden returning to action to play limited minutes on May 12 against the Spurs and then May 15th against the Bulls before resting in the final game of the regular season against the Cavaliers. He'll now join Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, who combined to average 51.2 points per game during the month of May.

The Nets won and covered in all three of their games against the Celtics this season, with Irving leading the way against his former team by averaging 30.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest. And while Irving, Durant and Harden have only compiled 202 minutes on the floor together over eight games, they have an offensive rating of 119.6 and a defensive rating of 112.4 for a net rating of 7.2.

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics head into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals coming off a dominant win over the red-hot Wizards. Boston limited Washington to just 3-for-21 shooting from the 3-point line and forced 15 turnovers while pouring in 15 3-pointers of its own and turning the ball over just 10 times.

Jayson Tatum continued his stretch of impressive play by putting up 50 points on 14-of-32 shooting, while going 17-of-17 from the free-throw line. It was Tatum's third 50-point game of the season and he took another definitive step towards superstardom by averaging a career-high 26.4 points per game. Kemba Walker also had 29 points in the win and he's now registered 29 or more points in four of the last five games he's played.

How to make Nets vs. Celtics picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 222 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. Nets? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 99-66 roll on NBA picks.