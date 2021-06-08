The Los Angeles Clippers are perfect on the road in the 2021 NBA Playoffs and look to keep that mark intact when they visit the top-seeded Utah Jazz in the opener of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday night. The No. 4 seed Clippers survived a grueling seven-game series against Dallas in atypical fashion, with the road team winning each of the first six games before Los Angeles closed out the Mavericks at home in Sunday's Game 7. While the Clippers have a short turnaround, the Jazz have been off for five days since dispatching the Memphis Grizzlies in five games in the opening round.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. William Hill Sportsbook lists Utah as a 3.5-point favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 220.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Jazz odds.

Clippers vs. Jazz spread: Jazz -3.5

Clippers vs. Jazz over-under: 220.5 points

Clippers vs. Jazz money line: Jazz -165, Clippers +145

LAC: The Clippers have dropped six in a row at Utah

UTAH: The Jazz are 6-1 against the spread in the last seven games



Why the Clippers can cover



Los Angeles only dropped to the No. 4 seed after mailing it in in the final two regular-season games, but it won four of the final five games against Dallas and three of the victories were by double-digit margins. The Clippers feature one of the best 1-2 tandems remaining in the playoffs in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who averaged a combined 55.7 points against Dallas. Leonard averaged 32.1 points in the series while shooting a scorching 61.2 percent.

George struggled with his shooting in the playoffs last season but he posted at least 20 points in all seven games against the Mavericks and registered four double-doubles. He also led Los Angeles in rebounding in the series, averaging 9.0 boards to go along with a team-high 5.7 assists. Coach Tyronn Lue went with Reggie Jackson over Patrick Beverley in the starting lineup and he responded by averaging 17.7 over the last six games of the opening series.

Why the Jazz can cover

Conley, who participated in portions of practice Monday and was officially listed as questionable for the series opener, had a 33-point performance against Los Angeles during the regular season. Whether he plays or not, Utah will not deviate from the plan that produced the best overall record and top home mark (31-5) in the NBA. The Jazz led the league in both 3-pointers attempted and made, and shot 45 percent from distance in the final four games vs. Memphis.

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed the final month of the regular season and was held out of the series opener vs. the Grizzlies due to an ankle injury. He showed there were no ill-effects from the injury by averaging 28.5 points in the first-round series and capping it with two 30-point performances. Utah also features a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year in center Rudy Gobert and the Sixth Man of the Year in Jordan Clarkson, who averaged 18.6 points in the first round.

