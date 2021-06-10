Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers fell into a 2-0 hole in their first-round series of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, and hope to avert a repeat scenario when they visit Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and the top-seeded Utah Jazz in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinals matchup on Thursday night. The Clippers were unable to protect a 13-point halftime lead and their late comeback fell just short in a three-point loss to the Jazz in the series opener, but they're still 8-1 in the latest NBA futures odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Utah, the No. 1 seed in the 2021 NBA Playoff bracket, has won five consecutive games since dropping its series-opener to the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA Playoffs 2021. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. William Hill Sportsbook lists Utah as a three-point favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 223 in the latest Clippers vs. Jazz odds. Before making any Jazz vs. Clippers picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Clippers vs. Jazz spread: Jazz -3

Clippers vs. Jazz over-under: 223 points

Clippers vs. Jazz money line: Jazz -140, Clippers +120

LAC: Clippers C Serge Ibaka (back) was ruled out for Game 2

UTAH: Jazz PG Mike Conley (hamstring) has been ruled out

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles' top two scorers, forwards Leonard and George, combined to average nearly 56 points in the first-round series against Dallas but the Clippers were held to 23 and 20, respectively, on Tuesday. Leonard was 9-of-19 from the floor, marking only the second time in seven games that he shot under 66 percent from the field, a stat he chalked up to fatigue. A two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, Leonard is averaging 31.0 points during the postseason.

George has scored at least 20 points in each of the Clippers' eight playoff games but he was off the mark for most of Game 1, connecting on just 4-of-17 shots. Still, he scored 13 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter to spark the Clippers' comeback and also pulled down 10 rebounds for his fourth consecutive double-double. Luke Kennard provided a spark off the bench with 18 points on four 3-pointers, as did big man Ivica Zubac, who collected 11 points and six rebounds.

Why the Jazz can cover

With Conley sidelined after injuring his hamstring in Game 5 vs. Memphis, Utah looked disjointed early on against the Clippers, missing 20 consecutive shots at one point. The Jazz were rescued in the second half by Mitchell, who scored 32 of his 45 points after intermission. It marked the third time Mitchell registered a 30-point half in the playoffs, a feat matched only by Allen Iverson over the past 25 years.

The Jazz led the NBA in both 3-pointers attempted and made and did not deviate from their game plan, knocking down 17-of-50 from behind the arc in beating Los Angeles for the seventh straight time at home. Mitchell hit six 3-pointers and was matched by Jordan Clarkson, who finished 6 of 14 from deep en route to scoring 18 points off the bench. Forward Bojan Bogdanovic also scored 18 points while burying three 3-pointers for the third game in a row.

How to make Clippers vs. Jazz picks

