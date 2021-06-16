Vivint Smart Home Arena hosts a pivotal matchup in the 2021 NBA Playoffs on Wednesday night. The Utah Jazz host the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 5 of a second round series, with the two teams tied at 2-2. The winner will take a massive step towards moving on to the next round in the 2021 NBA Playoffs bracket. Utah took control of the series at the outset, winning the first two games, only to have the Clippers hold serve with two wins at home. Mike Conley (hamstring) is listed as questionable for the Jazz after missing the first four games, while Kawhi Leonard (knee) has been ruled out for the Clippers.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City. William Hill lists the Jazz as seven-point home favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 220.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Jazz odds.

Clippers vs. Jazz spread: Jazz -7

Clippers vs. Jazz over-under: 220.5 points

Clippers vs. Jazz money line: Jazz -290, Clippers +245

LAC: The Clippers are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Utah: The Jazz are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games



Why the Clippers can cover



The Clippers are a potent offensive team that matches up well with Utah. Los Angeles finished with the No. 3 offense in the NBA during the regular season, leading the league in both 3-point accuracy (41.1 percent) and free throw accuracy (83.9 percent).

While Utah is tremendous at protecting the rim, the Jazz don't have great answers for Los Angeles' guards. Leonard is out, but his backcourt mate, Paul George, is coming off his best game of the series. The Clippers decision to shift to "small ball" was beneficial in the two games at the STAPLES Center, and that plan will likely continue despite Leonard's absence.

The Clippers are also potent defensively in certain combinations, as they ranked No. 8 in the NBA in defensive rating during the regular season giving up only 110.6 points per 100 possessions. Los Angeles makes life difficult on opponents by limiting assists and forcing teams to go 1-on-1, and it's enjoyed success with that approach against any member of the Jazz not named Donovan Mitchell.

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah scuffled during the two games in Los Angeles, but the Jazz are still in a favorable position. In addition to boasting the best win-loss record in the NBA this season, the Jazz were the league's only team to post top-five marks in offensive rating (116.5 points per 100 possessions) and defensive rating (107.5 points allowed per 100 possessions).

Offensively, Utah has plenty of shooting, leading the NBA in 3-pointers per game (16.7), and it also put pressure on the offensive glass by grabbing 28.9 percent of its own missed shots. Mitchell has been electric in the series, averaging 37.3 points per game, and the Clippers haven't found any answers to slow him down at this stage.

Defensively, Rudy Gobert anchors an elite group, and the Jazz led the NBA in shooting efficiency allowed this season, including a 50.4 percent clip allowed inside the 3-point arc. The Jazz are also electric at home, finishing with a blistering 31-5 in their home building during the regular season.

