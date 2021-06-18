The Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers continue one of the most highly-competitive series of the 2021 NBA Playoffs bracket on Friday. The Clippers have won the last three games, taking a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven clash. As such, the top-seeded Jazz must win Game 6 in Los Angeles to avoid elimination. With their Game 5 win, the Clippers improved to +800 in the latest 2021 NBA Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Serge Ibaka (back) are out for Los Angeles. Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Mike Conley (hamstring) are questionable for Utah.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. William Hill lists Utah as a 1.5-point road favorite, while the over-under for total number of points scored is 220 in the latest Clippers vs. Jazz odds. Before making any Jazz vs. Clippers picks or NBA predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Jazz vs. Clippers spread: Jazz -1.5

Jazz vs. Clippers over-under: 220 points

Jazz vs. Clippers money line: Jazz -125, Clippers +105

Utah: The Jazz are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

L.A.: The Clippers are 3-2-1 ATS as home underdogs

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah trails in the series but is still the better team on paper. The Jazz were the only team in the NBA with top-five units on both ends of the floor, and they led the NBA in net rating, out-scoring opponents by 9.0 points per 100 possessions. The absence of Conley has loomed large for Utah, but the Jazz are still healthier than the Clippers when considering the absence of Leonard.

Mitchell is averaging 34.0 points per game in the series and Rudy Gobert is the NBA's best interior defender, walling off the rim against any opposition. As a team, the Jazz led the NBA in shooting efficiency allowed this season, and they were also No. 2 in defensive rebound rate at nearly 76 percent. Against the Leonard-less Clippers, stops should be easier to come by, and Leonard's absence will make things easier for Utah's offense. The Jazz led the NBA in 3-pointers made, making 16.7 per game in the regular season.

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles is an offensive juggernaut and it shows in their statistical profile. The Clippers are the top remaining team in offensive efficiency during the NBA Playoffs 2021, scoring 121.8 points per 100 possessions across 12 games. Los Angeles boasts a blistering 61.9 percent true shooting mark, and the Clippers have turned the ball over on only 11.8 percent of possessions.

They have been even better in this series, scoring more than 1.24 points per possession with a 62.5 percent true shooting mark, and much of that is due to the brilliant play of Paul George. George is proving to be capable of carrying a large workload in the absence of Leonard, scoring 37 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in L.A.'s Game 5 upset win on the road. The Clippers were also the top shooting team in the league during the regular season, converting 41.1 percent of their 3-pointers and 83.9 percent of their free throws. They will need to defend at a high level as Utah tries to stave off elimination, but the Clippers do have plenty of offensive firepower to close this series out on Friday.

