Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers will aim to salvage a home-court split in their 2021 NBA Playoffs first-round series when they host Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. The fifth-seeded Mavericks took Game 1 113-103 on Saturday behind 31 points from star Luka Doncic. The Mavericks led from the outset and pushed the margin to 12 before a late Los Angeles rally came up short. These clubs also met in the first round of last year's playoffs and the Clippers advanced with a 4-2 series victory.

Mavericks vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -6.5

Mavericks vs. Clippers over-under: 216 points

Mavericks vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -260, Mavericks +220

DAL: The Mavericks have covered five of their last six games as an underdog

LAC: The Clippers are 5-0 ATS at home following a double-digit loss

Why the Mavericks can cover

Doncic further cemented his growing reputation as one of the game's most reliable superstars with a dominant Game 1 performance that put the Mavericks in control. In addition to his 31 points, he added 11 assists and 10 rebounds for a triple-double. He was limited to just one free throw in the fourth quarter, but the damage had been done and the Dallas defense held strong with numerous late-game stops to preserve the victory.

The Mavericks also held a 42-39 in rebounds and managed 22 assists on their 38 field goals. Five players ended up in double figures, and backup point guard Jalen Brunson added a boost with 15 points. He went 7-for-8 at the free-throw line, including a 4-for-4 mark in the last 38 seconds with the outcome still in doubt.

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers can take some comfort from the fact that they took Game 1 to the wire despite shooting just 11-of-40 from 3-point range (27.5 percent) amid an off day from most of their role players. Leonard and Paul George combined for 49 points, but the other three starters totaled just 22 points combined. They also failed to convert in transition, with just five points off 13 forced turnovers.

Even so, last year's playoff series between these clubs showed the Clippers to have a major advantage in depth and this dynamic appears to have relevance in this year's matchup as well. Los Angeles had nine players log double figures in minutes in Game 1, while Dallas had seven such players. The Clippers also managed a 38-32 edge in points in the paint.

