The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference finals as Game 1 arrives on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles advanced with a memorable Game 6 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday evening, while Phoenix swept through the Denver Nuggets to earn extra rest. However, Sunday's showdown will be missing two of its biggest stars as Kawhi Leonard (knee) is out for the Clippers, and Chris Paul (protocols) is out for the Suns.

Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET in Phoenix. William Hill Sportsbook lists Phoenix as four-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 221.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Suns odds.

Clippers vs. Suns spread: Suns -4

Clippers vs. Suns over-under: 221.5 points

Clippers vs. Suns money line: Suns -165, Clippers +145

LAC: The Clippers are 8-3 against the spread in the last 11 games

PHO: The Suns have covered the spread in seven straight games

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers lead all playoff teams in offensive efficiency, scoring more than 1.23 points per possession. That is remarkable on its own, but Los Angeles kept it up without Leonard in the last two games, with both Paul George and role players emerging. George is averaging 26.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in the playoffs, with Reggie Jackson contributing 16.6 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 44 percent from long range. Jackson erupted for 27 points and 10 assists in the team's Game 6 win over Utah, with youthful wing Terance Mann scoring 39 points in a memorable breakout.

Los Angeles finished with the NBA's No. 3 offense during the regular season, and the Clippers currently lead all playoff teams in overall shooting efficiency. Phoenix presents unique challenges with its defensive effectiveness, but Los Angeles has shown the ability to adjust, particularly in the way the Clippers were able to neutralize the defensive brilliance of Rudy Gobert near the end of the Western Conference semifinals.

Why the Suns can cover

By the numbers, the Suns have been the best team in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Phoenix is out-scoring opponents by 9.9 points per 100 possessions, the top mark in the league, and the Suns are excelling on both ends. Offensively, the Suns lead the NBA in assist percentage (61.3 percent) during the postseason, and they boast a 59.7 percent true shooting mark. Devin Booker is operating at an elite level, averaging 27.9 points per game, and Deandre Ayton gives them an interior presence with 15.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per contest.

Defensively, the Suns did a number on the high-powered Nuggets offense in the second round, and they are the No. 2 defense to this point in the postseason. Phoenix is allowing fewer than 1.05 points per possession, with a league-leading mark in shooting efficiency allowed and an impressive forced turnover rate of 13.3 percent.

