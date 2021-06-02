One of the more interesting series in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs reconvenes on Wednesday evening. Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies visit Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz for Game 5 of a best-of-seven matchup. Utah leads the series by a 3-1 margin, after securing three straight wins. The Jazz toppled the Grizzlies by a 120-113 final score on the road in Game 4 on Monday.

Why the Grizzlies can cover



Memphis is enjoying legitimate offensive success against the Jazz during the series. The Grizzlies are scoring 117.1 points per 100 possessions, an elite figure by any description, and some of their underlying numbers are also strong. Memphis is producing 2.29 assists for every turnover, the No. 1 mark in the playoffs, and the Grizzlies also lead the postseason with a 9.6 percent turnover rate. The Grizzlies are grabbing 30.0 percent of their own missed shots, up from an already impressive 28.5 percent in the regular season, and they have exploited Utah's perimeter defense.

Morant is averaging 31.0 points and 7.5 assists per game in the series, with Dillon Brooks putting up 25.5 points per game of his own. While Memphis has struggled defensively, the Grizzlies did rank No. 7 in the NBA in defensive efficiency in the regular season, and that provides some level of optimism for Game 5. Finally, the Grizzlies are a top-five defensive rebounding team in the playoffs, limiting the Jazz to only one shot on 73.1 percent of occasions.

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah leads the series on the strength of their offense. The Jazz were a top-five offensive team in the regular season, scoring 116.5 points per 100 possessions, and they have been even better against Memphis. Utah is scoring 123.7 points per 100 possessions against Memphis, and that figure jumps to 127.8 points per 100 possessions in the three games that featured Mitchell. Mitchell is averaging 28.0 points per game, while Mike Conley is adding 20.0 points and 10.3 assists per contest.

The Jazz have a 63.1 percent true shooting mark in the four games and, after leading the NBA in 3-pointers (16.7 per game) during the regular season, Utah is reminding everyone of its proficiency. The defensive end hasn't been quite as dominant, particularly when Rudy Gobert is off the court. However, Gobert is the NBA's best rim protector and, dating back to the regular season, the Jazz have deployed a defense that is elite on a per-possession basis.

