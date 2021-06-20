The Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers square off in a win-or-go-home scenario on Sunday evening. The Sixers host the Hawks for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals with each team winning three games in the series. Philadelphia won on the road in Atlanta on Friday to extend the series behind a dominant defensive effort. Trae Young (shoulder) is probable for the Hawks, with Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) listed as questionable and both De'Andre Hunter (knee) and Cam Reddish (Achilles) ruled out. Joel Embiid (knee) is questionable for the 76ers, with Danny Green (calf) ruled out.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Sixers as seven-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 215.5 in the latest Hawks vs. 76ers odds. Before you make any 76ers vs. Hawks picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Hawks vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -7

Hawks vs. 76ers over-under: 215.5 points

Hawks vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -290, Hawks +245

ATL: The Hawks are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

PHI: The 76ers are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Hawks can cover



Atlanta is an offense-first team by nature, but the Hawks have emerged defensively in the postseason. The Hawks are allowing just 108.6 points per 100 possessions in the playoffs, notably better than their regular season baseline. From there, Atlanta held Philadelphia to just 1.04 points per possession in Game 6, and the Hawks are holding the Sixers to just 51.3 percent effective field goal shooting in the series. Clint Capela, the NBA's leading rebounder this season, and John Collins form a wall near the rim, and Philadelphia's offense has sputtered in half-court situations.

On the offensive side, the Hawks are taking care of the ball beautifully in the series, turning it over on only 11.8 percent of possessions. That allows Atlanta to keep Philadelphia out of transition, and Young has been the best offensive player on the floor in the series. Young is averaging 29.8 points and 10.5 assists per game in the playoffs, and he has flummoxed Philadelphia defenders.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia ranks No. 2 in the 2021 NBA Playoffs in net rating, out-scoring opponents by 9.2 points per 100 possessions. That comes with excellent marks on both ends, particularly with its elite defense. The 76ers were No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating during the regular season, and they are holding playoff opponents to fewer than 1.08 points per possessions. Philadelphia kept the Hawks from scoring even a single point per possession in Game 6, and Embiid is a menace near the rim. Embiid is also averaging 27.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in the postseason, keying Philadelphia's approach.

The 76ers are scoring 117.1 points per 100 possessions in the playoffs, benefitting from 59.4 percent true shooting and 1.99 assists for every turnover. Philadelphia also has the highest free throw creation rate (0.345) of any team in the postseason. Seth Curry's emergency also should not be overlooked, as the sharpshooting guard is averaging 19.1 points per game while shooting a robust 50 percent from 3-point range.

