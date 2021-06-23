The Atlanta Hawks, fresh off an upset victory over the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers, will face the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday. Milwaukee has home-court advantage in the best-of-seven series. The Bucks toppled the Brooklyn Nets in a memorable seven-game clash to reach the Eastern Conference finals. Kevin Huerter (ankle) is probable for the Hawks, with Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) and Cam Reddish (Achilles) listed as questionable. Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) is out for the Bucks.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bucks as eight-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226 in the latest Hawks vs. Bucks odds.

Hawks vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -8

Hawks vs. Bucks over-under: 226 points

Hawks vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -350, Hawks +290

ATL: The Hawks are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

MIL: The Bucks are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta's offense is high-powered with Trae Young at the helm, but defense has been the team's calling card in the NBA Playoffs. The Hawks are holding their opponents to just 107.7 points per 100 possessions in the postseason. From there, Atlanta is allowing a 51.1 percent effective field goal shooting mark and creating a turnover on 13.3 percent of defensive possessions. The Bucks have struggled at times offensively during the playoffs, including a 13.7 percent turnover rate that could plague them against the Hawks.

On the opposite end, Young is averaging 29.1 points and 10.4 assists per game in the playoffs and he is experiencing a star-level breakout. He isn't alone, though, as Huerter exploded for 27 points in the Game 7 win over the 76ers. The Hawks are deep with play finishers, including John Collins and Clint Capela, and Capela was the NBA's leading rebounder (14.3 per game) during the regular season.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee's defense has been in a league of its own during this postseason run. The Bucks comfortably lead the 2021 NBA Playoffs in defensive efficiency, allowing only 102.8 points per 100 possessions. From there, Mike Budenholzer's team is No. 1 in defensive rebound rate (79.2 percent), free throw rate allowed, and points allowed in the paint (38.2 per game). The free throw avoidance will be key against a Hawks offense that relies on Young's foul creation, and the Bucks have also been excellent in transition defense during the postseason, allowing 7.5 fast break points per game.

On the offensive end, the Bucks are scuffling to some degree, but this is a team that was top-five in the NBA in offensive rating and shooting efficiency in 2020-21. Milwaukee is securing an offensive rebound after more than 29 percent of its missed shots in the playoffs, and the combination of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton should make life difficult for the Hawks defensively. Lastly, the Bucks are 5-0 at home in the playoffs after a 26-10 mark during the regular season, and they should be well-rested after a few days off.

