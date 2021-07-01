The 2021 Eastern Conference finals continue with a pivotal Game 5 matchup on Thursday evening. The Milwaukee Bucks host the Atlanta Hawks, with the series tied at 2-2. Atlanta bounced back with a 22-point home win in Tuesday's Game 4, putting the pressure back on Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as doubtful for the Bucks, with Trae Young (foot) and Clint Capela (eye) listed as questionable for the Hawks.

Hawks vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -2

Hawks vs. Bucks over-under: 215.5 points

Hawks vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -130, Hawks +110

ATL: The Hawks are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

MIL: The Bucks are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta's defense has been stellar in the playoffs, and that was particularly notable in its Game 4 win at home. The Hawks are holding their opponents to just 1.09 points per possession across three series, and they held the Bucks to less than a point per possession on Tuesday. Atlanta's front-line defenders, including John Collins, Onyeka Okongwu and Capela, have the size to deter Milwaukee, and the Bucks have struggled on the perimeter. The Bucks are shooting just 30.6 percent from 3-point range in the playoffs, and they were just 8-of-39 from beyond the arc in Game 4. Atlanta was a top-five team in preventing 3-point accuracy (34.9 percent) during the regular season and that is a known strength of its approach.

Offensively, the Hawks have been up and down in the series, but they were excellent in Game 4 behind the creation of Lou Williams in place of Young. Atlanta was a top-five team in the NBA in both free creation (24.2 attempts per game) and accuracy (81.2 percent) during the regular season, and that could provide an avenue, particularly if the Bucks elect to go small with their rotation.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee has been the better statistical team during the series, out-scoring Atlanta by 5.1 points per 100 possessions. Much of that stems from their defense but, even with concerns over Antetokounmpo's injury, the Bucks do have stars to carry the day. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are both high-profile perimeter players, with Middleton dominating to the tune of 38 points in Game 3. Middleton is putting up 21.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game in the series, with Holiday adding 20.0 points and 9.5 assists in his own right.

As a team, the Bucks are generating 2.0 assists for every turnover against the Hawks, a strong ratio, and their perimeter shooting projects to improve when comparing their series totals to their full-season work. Finally, Milwaukee has dominated the offensive glass in the series, leading to efficient points. The Bucks are averaging 18.8 second-chance points per game against the Hawks and, on the whole, they are securing nearly 33 percent of the rebounds after their own missed shots through four games.

