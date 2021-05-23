The New York Knicks will take on the surging Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round series at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are 41-31 overall and 25-11 at home, while Atlanta is 41-31 overall and 16-20 on the road. The Hawks are 5-0 against the spread in their last five Sunday games. The Knicks, meanwhile, are 16-5 against the spread in their last 21 games as a home favorite.

Knicks vs. Hawks spread: Hawks -1

Knicks vs. Hawks over-under: 213 points

Knicks vs Hawks money line: Knicks -110, Hawks -110

ATL: The Hawks are 0-5 against the spread in their last five road games

NY: The Knicks are 15-5 against the spread in their last 20 games

Why the Knicks can cover



New York locked down the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with a 96-92 victory over Boston last Sunday. The Knicks are headed to the postseason for the first time since winning the Atlantic Division title in 2012-13. The victory assured home-court advantage at Madison Square Garden for first-round series against the Hawks. R.J. Barrett posted 22 points and Julius Randle added 20 points in the victory against Boston.

The Knicks won three straight games to enter postseason play, and were one of the NBA's biggest surprises in coach Tom Thibodeau's first season after having little to no playoff expectations outside the organization. Randle leads New York in scoring (24.1 points per game), rebounds (10.2) and assists (6.0). The Knicks went 3-0 against the Hawks in the regular season, winning 113-108 at Atlanta on Jan. 4, prevailing 123-112 over the Hawks at home on Feb. 15 and earning a 137-127 overtime win at MSG on April 21.

Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks won their fourth straight game last Sunday, ending the regular season with a 124-95 victory over the Rockets. Onyeka Okongwu dropped a double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds in the win, while Trae Young scored 10 points and dished nine assists. The win was Atlanta's second-biggest victory of the season, surpassed only by a 135-103 triumph over Phoenix on May 5. The Hawks pulled off a remarkable turnaround under interim coach Nate McMillan, who led the team to a 27-11 record after Lloyd Pierce was fired with Atlanta with a 14-20 mark.

Young led Atlanta in scoring this season with 25.3 points per game, while also dishing a team-high 9.4 assists. Clint Capela pulled down 14.3 rebounds per contest. Capela became the first Atlanta player to lead the league in rebounding since Dikembe Mutombo in 1999-2000.

