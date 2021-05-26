The Atlanta Hawks visit Madison Square Garden for a high-profile NBA matchup on Wednesday. The Hawks face the New York Knicks in Game 2 of a best-of-seven series in prime time. Atlanta took Game 1 with a late floater from Trae Young, who led the team in scoring with 32 points. New York will aim to even the series with a bounce-back performance in Game 2.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in New York. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Knicks as two-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 212.5 in the latest Hawks vs. Knicks odds.

Hawks vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -2

Hawks vs. Knicks over-under: 212.5 points

Hawks vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -130, Hawks +110

ATL: The Hawks are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

NYK: The Knicks are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks are a tremendous offensive team, as evidenced by their top-10 offensive efficiency at 114.3 points per 100 possessions in the regular season. Atlanta is an above-average 3-point shooting team, converting 37.3 percent of its attempts, and the Hawks rank in the top five of the NBA in free throw creation (24.2 attempts per game) and free throw accuracy (81.2 percent). The Hawks also take care of the ball well, committing a turnover on only 13.3 percent of possessions, and they are elite on the offensive glass, securing 28.4 percent of their own missed shots.

On the defensive end, the Hawks are stellar in limiting 3-point efficiency (34.9 percent), and that matches up well against a Knicks team that relies on its accuracy from long range. The Hawks are also a top-10 group in both defensive rebound rate (74.2 percent) and fast break points allowed (11.8 per game).

Why the Knicks can cover

Though New York struggled to contain Young in Game 1, the Knicks are an excellent defensive team. New York finished the regular season No. 4 in the NBA in defensive rating, yielding fewer than 1.08 points per possession, and the Knicks led the league in both field goal percentage allowed (44.0 percent) and 3-point percentage allowed (33.7 percent). New York is elite at preventing transition opportunities, giving up only 10.5 fast break points per game.

On the offensive end, Julius Randle is an X-factor, as he dominated the Hawks in the regular season, only to struggle in Game 1. Randle averaged 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game in 2020-21, and he presents sky-high upside. As a team, the Knicks can also shoot the lights out from 3-point range, ranking No. 3 in the NBA and making 39.2 percent of their shots from beyond the arc this season.

How to make Knicks vs. Hawks picks

