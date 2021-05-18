The 2021 NBA play-in tournament begins on Tuesday evening with a pair of Eastern Conference matchups. The opener of the night pits the Indiana Pacers against the Charlotte Hornets with the opportunity to stay alive in the playoff hunt. Indiana hosts the proceedings with a 34-38 record, and Charlotte enters at 33-39 this season. Gordon Hayward (foot) and Cody Martin (ankle) are out for the Hornets. Myles Turner (toe) and Jeremy Lamb (knee) are out for the Pacers.

Hornets vs. Pacers spread: Pacers -3

Hornets vs. Pacers over-under: 227 points

Hornets vs. Pacers money line: Pacers -150, Hornets +130

CHA: The Hornets are 3-3 against the spread in the last six games

IND: The Pacers are 5-1-1 against the spread in the last seven games

Why the Hornets can cover



The Hornets have the healthier roster in this matchup, even without a key piece in Hayward. Charlotte's offense is keyed by potent backcourt play, headlined by Terry Rozier, and Rozier is enjoying a career-best season in averaging 20.4 points per game with a 57.5 percent true shooting mark. The Hornets are a top-five team in the NBA in assists (26.8 per game) and the Pacers are third-worst in the NBA in allowing 26.1 assists per game to their opponents. Charlotte is also strong on the offensive glass, grabbing almost 28 percent of its missed shots, and the Pacers are the single worst defensive rebounding team in the NBA this season.

On the opposite end, Charlotte creates havoc by forcing a turnover on 14.8 percent of defensive possessions, and the Hornets are a top-10 team in limiting points in the paint (47.2 per game) for their opponents. The Hornets are also excellent at keeping the opposition off the free throw line, yielding only 19.3 attempts per game at the charity stripe.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana has a strong, efficient offensive approach, and the Pacers bank on being a tremendous passing team. The Pacers generate 27.4 assists per game, No. 2 in the NBA, and the Hornets are 30th in the NBA in allowing 27.1 assists per game defensively. Indiana is also a top-10 free throw shooting team (79.2 percent), boosting efficiency, and the Pacers take care of the ball well in committing a turnover on only 13.1 percent of offensive possessions.

On the other end, the Pacers are a top-10 team in limiting opponent shooting efficiency and creating turnovers, forcing a giveaway on 14.4 percent of defensive trips. Charlotte has issues with ball security as well, giving the ball to the opposition almost 15 percent of the time. That could also help to juice Indiana's transition offense at home.

