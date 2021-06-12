The Los Angeles Clippers are facing a virtual must-win situation when they return home to square off with the top-seeded Utah Jazz on Saturday in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The Clippers dropped a pair of narrow decisions in Salt Lake City and cannot afford to fall into a 3-0 series hole against the team which posted the best record in the NBA. Los Angeles also lost the first two of its opening-round series against Dallas before winning in seven games and is trying to become the first team to to ever advance after falling behind 0-2 in the first two rounds of the postseason.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a 4.5-point favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 223.5 in the latest Jazz vs. Clippers odds. Before locking in any Clippers vs. Jazz picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Jazz vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -4.5

Jazz vs. Clippers over-under: 223.5 points

Jazz vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -200; Jazz +175

UTAH: PG Mike Conley (hamstring), who has missed the first two games, is questionable

LAC: The Clippers have shot 36 percent in the paint vs. Utah after hitting 60 percent vs. Dallas

Why the Jazz can cover



All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has been spectacular in the first two games, averaging 41.0 points while knocking down six 3-pointers in each. Although he took a tumble and was moving gingerly in the waning minutes of Thursday's contest, Mitchell said he felt "great" in postgame interviews. He is averaging 32.7 points in the playoffs and the only players to produce more while winning the first six games of a postseason are Kobe Bryant (34.3) and LeBron James (34.2).

Despite the absence of Conley, who averaged 20.0 points in the first four games vs. Memphis, Utah held serve at home. Joe Ingles started in place of Conley and scored 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including a pivotal 3-pointer during a game-breaking 14-2 run, while Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson poured in 24 points and buried 6 of 9 3-point attempts. Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert supplied a double-double with 13 points and a playoff career-best 20 rebounds.

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles coach Tyronn Lue opted to go with a smaller lineup in its first-round series with Dallas and it paid off as his team won four of the final five games of the series. Lue is still trying to sort out his lineup in this series, giving more minutes to reserves Patrick Beverley and DeMarcus Cousins in Game 2. However, his most notable move was switching to a zone defense during the second-half comeback as the Jazz scored on only five of 22 possessions against it.

Kawhi Leonard has eclipsed 20 points in each of the first two games but he has not had the same impact as the series against the Mavericks, when he averaged 32.1 points and shot a blistering 61.2 percent. Paul George has struggled with his shooting but registered another double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds on Thursday. Reggie Jackson scored only nine points in the series opener but bounced back with a team-high 29 points and four 3-pointers Thursday.

How to make Clippers vs. Jazz picks

