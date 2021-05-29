The top-seeded Utah Jazz hit the road on Saturday for the first time in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Utah visits the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 3 of a best-of-seven first round series. The teams split the first two games in Salt Lake City, with Utah winning Game 2 by a final margin of 141-129. Memphis took the opener by three points as the Jazz failed to withstand the absence of Donovan Mitchell, who returned from an ankle injury in Game 2.

Tip-off is at 9:30 p.m. ET in Memphis. William Hill Sportsbook lists Utah as a five-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 224 in the latest Jazz vs. Grizzlies odds. Before making any Grizzlies vs. Jazz picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies spread: Jazz -5

Jazz vs. Grizzlies over-under: 224 points

Jazz vs. Grizzlies money line: Jazz -215, Grizzlies +185

UTAH: The Jazz are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

MEM: The Grizzlies are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Jazz can cover



With Mitchell back from injury, the Jazz appear to be a dominant force again. Utah scored 141 points in a Game 2 win, and the Jazz are elite on both ends of the floor. Offensively, the Jazz were a top-five team in the regular season, scoring more than 1.16 points per possession, and they led the NBA in 3-pointers with 16.7 long-range connections per game. Utah is a top-five offensive rebounding team, grabbing 28.9 percent of their own misses, and its overall shooting efficiency is staggering. On the defensive side, Utah finished No. 3 in the NBA in efficiency, giving up 107.5 points per 100 possessions.

That came with the league's leading mark in overall shooting efficiency allowed, landing in the top two in field goal percentage allowed (44.7 percent), 3-point percentage allowed (34.1 percent) and 2-point percentage allowed (50.4 percent). Led by Rudy Gobert, Utah is also tremendous on the defensive glass, grabbing 75.7 percent of available rebounds, and the Jazz were the No. 1 team in the league in limiting assists (22.3 per game) for their opponents.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis accomplished a reasonable goal in securing a split in Salt Lake City, and the Grizzlies are playing quite well overall. After averaging 19.1 points and 7.4 assists per game in the regular season, Ja Morant exploded for 47 points and seven assists in Game 2, almost single handedly keeping the Grizzlies in the mix. From there, Memphis has a legitimate interior option in Jonas Valanciunas, who averaged 17.1 points and 12.5 rebounds per game in the regular season, and they are excellent in taking care of the ball, committing a turnover on only 13.1 percent of possessions.

The Grizzlies round out their offensive profile by ranking No. 4 in the NBA in both offensive rebound rate (28.5 percent) and assists (26.9 per game) during regular season play. Defense has been the bigger challenge in this series, but the Grizzlies did finish the regular season as the league's No. 7 defense, giving up 110.5 points per 100 possessions. They led the league in steals (9.1 per game) with a top-five mark in turnover creation rate (14.6 percent) and a top-10 mark in avoiding fouls (18.9 per game).

How to make Grizzlies vs. Jazz picks

