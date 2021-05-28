The Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks face off at State Farm Arena on Friday evening. The teams take the floor for Game 3 of a best-of-seven series in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, with the proceedings tied at 1-1. Atlanta took Game 1 behind an explosive performance and a game-winning shot from Trae Young. New York answered with a comeback victory in Game 2, trailing by as many as 15 points before holding the Hawks to just 35 points after halftime.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Atlanta. William Hill Sportsbook lists Atlanta as a four-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 211 in the latest Knicks vs. Hawks odds.

Knicks vs. Hawks spread: Hawks -4

Knicks vs. Hawks over-under: 211 points

Knicks vs. Hawks money line: Hawks -185, Knicks +165

NYK: The Knicks are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

ATL: The Hawks are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Knicks can cover



The Knicks hang their hat on the defensive end of the floor. New York was the No. 4 defense in the regular season, giving up fewer than 1.08 points per possession, and the Knicks are holding the Hawks to just 1.03 points per possession in the first two games. The Knicks led the NBA in field goal percentage allowed (44.0 percent) and 3-point percentage allowed (33.7 percent) in the regular season, and they greatly limit opponents both in transition (10.5 fast break points allowed per game) and near the rim (43.8 points in the paint per game).

In the first two games, New York has also dominated the rebounding battle, snatching nearly 57 percent of all available rebounds on both ends. On the offensive end, New York relies heavily on Julius Randle for creation, and he seemingly found his stride with 13 points in the second half of Game 2. In support, the Knicks are leaning on Derrick Rose for shot creation from the point guard spot and, as a team, New York finished the regular season as the No. 3 3-point shooting team in the NBA at 39.2 percent.

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta has arguably the best player in the series in Young, and the third-year guard has been excellent. He is averaging 31.0 points and 8.5 assists per game in the series while keying the Hawks offensively. As a team, Atlanta is regularly excellent in creating and converting free throw attempts (top five in the NBA in both), and the Hawks take care of the ball well. The Hawks are committing a turnover on only 10.4 percent of possessions in the playoffs, a figure that would have led the league over the full season.

Atlanta is also enjoying success defensively against New York, ranking No. 3 in the NBA Playoffs 2021 in shooting efficiency allowed. They are also No. 2 in free throw rate allowed and, in the regular season, the Hawks limited their opponents to only 21.1 attempts per game at the charity stripe. Atlanta is also riding a high at home, last losing at State Farm Arena on April 15.

