The New York Knicks will look to even up their best-of-seven series with the Atlanta Hawks in a key Eastern Conference matchup on Sunday. The Knicks (41-31), the fourth seed in the East, won the previous two playoff matchups with Atlanta, winning 4-1 in the 1971 Eastern Conference semifinals and 4-0 in the 1999 Eastern Conference semifinals. The Hawks (41-31), the fifth seed, have been tough to beat on their home court, going 26-11 this season, including the playoffs. Atlanta took a 2-1 lead in the series with a 105-94 win at home in Game 3.

Tip-off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta is set for 1 p.m. ET. Atlanta leads the all-time series 200-192, although New York holds a 9-3 edge in playoff games. The Hawks are five-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. Hawks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 209. Before making any Hawks vs. Knicks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Knicks vs. Hawks spread: Hawks -5

Knicks vs. Hawks over-under: 209 points

Knicks vs. Hawks money line: Knicks +175, Hawks -200

NY: The Knicks are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games following a straight-up loss of more than 10 points

ATL: The Hawks are 6-0 in their last six Sunday games

Why the Hawks can cover



Point guard Trae Young has been on fire this series, connecting on 48.4 percent of his field goals, including 43.8 percent of his 3-pointers. He has scored 30 or more points in two of the three games and is averaging 27.7 points. In the Game 3 win, he recorded a double-double with 21 points and 14 assists. At halftime, Young had 14 points, 10 assists and zero turnovers, making him the first Atlanta player with 10 or more assists and zero turnovers in a playoff half since at least 1997. In three regular-season meetings against the Knicks, Young averaged 24.7 points and 12 assists.

Also lighting up the scoreboard for the Hawks is guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who is averaging 17 points, six rebounds, 2.7 assists and one steal. He has reached double figures in 26 consecutive games, including a 15-point, eight-rebound performance on Friday. Bogdanovic has connected on at least two 3-pointers in a career-high 19 straight games.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York has never lost a playoff series to Atlanta. Point guard Derrick Rose is having a solid series, averaging 24.3 points, five rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Rose poured in 30 points in the Game 3 loss, adding six rebounds and five assists. During the regular-season, Rose was the third-leading scorer for the Knicks, averaging 14.7 points and 4.2 assists.

Shooting guard Alec Burks has also been red hot in the postseason, averaging 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game off the bench. He scored 27 points in the Game 1 loss, and added 11 points in the Game 2 victory. In 49 regular-season games, Burks averaged 12.7 points and 4.6 rebounds. He has three double-doubles this season, including a 30-point, 10-rebound performance against the San Antonio Spurs on May 13.

