The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers square off on Tuesday evening in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Phoenix hosts the proceedings and the second-seeded Suns hold a 1-0 series lead over seventh-seeded Los Angeles after a 99-90 win on Sunday. The Lakers will try to even the best-of-seven battle as a result, with the Suns aiming to take control of the series with another win. LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (shoulder) are officially listed as probable for Los Angeles.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET in Phoenix. William Hill Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as the two-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 208.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Suns odds.

Lakers vs. Suns spread: Lakers -2

Lakers vs. Suns over-under: 208.5 points

Lakers vs. Suns money line: Lakers -130, Suns +110

LAL: The Lakers are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

PHX: The Suns are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers are arguably the best defensive team in the NBA. Though they lost Game 1, they were very good on that end of the floor, and Los Angeles led the league in defensive efficiency in the regular season. The Lakers allow less than 1.07 points per possession, and they are a top-five team in shooting efficiency allowed, turnover creation rate (15.2 percent), 3-point shooting allowed (35.2 percent) and blocks (5.4 per game).

Los Angeles dominates the defensive glass, securing 74.8 percent of rebounds after forcing a miss from their opponent, and the Lakers are also a top-10 team at preventing free throw attempts, giving up only 20.5 shots per game at the charity stripe. On the offensive side, the Lakers are dynamic when James and Davis are engaged and available to play, and Los Angeles gets easy points at the free throw line. They attempt 23.3 shots per game at the line, ranking No. 6 in the NBA, and both James and Davis averaged more than 21 points per game in the regular season.

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix is one of only a few teams in the league that is notably above-average on both ends of the floor. The Suns ranked in the top seven of the NBA in both offensive efficiency (116.3 points per 100 possessions) and defensive efficiency (110.4 points allowed per 100 poss.) in the regular season. Phoenix's shooting efficiency is off the charts, including the No. 2 marks in the NBA in field goal percentage (49.0 percent), 2-point percentage (56.3 percent) and free throw percentage (83.4 percent).

The Suns also have top-five metrics in assist (26.9 per game) and turnovers (12.5 per game), which will be needed against an elite Lakers defense. On the opposite end, Phoenix is a top-five team in the NBA in limiting opponent shooting from the perimeter, including a 35.4 percent mark allowed from 3-point range. The Suns managed to hold the Lakers to only 90 points in Game 1, and they are stingy and flexible.

How to make Suns vs. Lakers picks

