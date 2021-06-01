The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of their 2021 NBA Playoffs series on Tuesday evening. The series is tied 2-2 after Phoenix took Game 4, 100-92. Anthony Davis (groin) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (knee) are questionable for Los Angeles, with Chris Paul (shoulder) listed as questionable for Phoenix. The teams have split the four games against the spread with each side covering twice.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET in Phoenix. William Hill Sportsbook lists Phoenix as a five-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 207.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Suns odds. Before making any Suns vs. Lakers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $900 on its top-rated picks this season and entered the second full week of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on a stunning 100-66 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Suns in the NBA Playoffs 2021. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Suns vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Suns spread: Suns -5

Lakers vs. Suns over-under: 207.5 points

Lakers vs. Suns money line: Suns -200, Lakers +175

LAL: The Lakers are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

PHX: The Suns are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Lakers can cover



Los Angeles isn't the same team without Davis, and his status is of significant concern as a result. However, the Lakers can lean on their defense with full confidence. Even with myriad injuries this season, Frank Vogel's team led the NBA in defensive rating, giving up only 106.8 points per 100 possessions over 72 games. That included a top-seven mark in defensive rebound rate (74.8 percent), with top-five statistics in turnover creation rate (15.2 percent) and overall shooting efficiency allowed.

Los Angeles has lineup versatility with a number of available centers who can provide different looks, and the Lakers were a top-five team in limiting 3-point efficiency (35.2 percent) for their opponents this season. Offensively, LeBron James is fully capable of carrying a massive workload. He hasn't been as dynamic of a scorer in the series as he has been in the past, but James averaged 25.0 points, 7.8 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game in 2020-21 with plenty of upside beyond those numbers.

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix has the healthier roster right now, even with Paul on the injury report with an ailing shoulder. The Suns are also a talented group, with three standout offensive options in Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, to go along with quality supporting pieces headlined by Mikal Bridges. Phoenix was a top-seven offense in the NBA this season, finishing in the top two in myriad shooting categories. The Suns are also a tremendous passing team, ranking in the top three in assists (26.9 per game) in the regular season and leading the playoffs in assist rate at 64.1 percent.

Defensively, Phoenix has been excellent in this series, holding the Lakers to just 105.0 points per 100 possessions. That comes on the heels of a regular season when the Suns ranked in the top six in defensive efficiency, and the Suns are limiting Los Angeles to an ugly 48.8 percent effective field goal shooting mark. Finally, turnovers could be a trump card for Phoenix, as the Lakers are turning the ball over on 15.5 percent of offensive possessions, which is the worst figure of any team in the postseason.

How to make Suns vs. Lakers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 206 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Suns vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.