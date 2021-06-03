The Phoenix Suns aim to advance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs with a win on Thursday evening. Phoenix visits the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 6 of a best-of-seven series, with the Suns leading by a 3-2 margin. The Suns throttled the Lakers in Game 6, with Los Angeles operating in short-handed fashion. Chris Paul (shoulder) is probable for Phoenix, with Anthony Davis (groin) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (knee) are questionable for Los Angeles.

Tip-off is at 10:30 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. William Hill Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a two-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 207.5 in the latest Suns vs. Lakers odds. Before making any Lakers vs. Suns picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $900 on its top-rated picks this season and entered the second full week of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on a stunning 100-66 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Suns in the NBA Playoffs 2021. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Suns vs. Lakers:

Suns vs. Lakers spread: Lakers -2

Suns vs. Lakers over-under: 207.5 points

Suns vs. Lakers money line: Lakers -135, Suns +115

PHX: The Suns are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

LAL: The Lakers are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Suns can cover



Phoenix is in a great position as the series shifts back to Los Angeles. Devin Booker is coming off a 30-point game in only 33 minutes during Game 5, and he is averaging 26.2 points, 5.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game. With Paul at less than full strength, the Suns are also benefiting from real depth with Cameron Payne, and starting center Deandre Ayton is averaging 17.4 points and 12.2 rebounds per game in the series.

As a team, the Suns are excelling defensively against the struggling Lakers offense. Phoenix is holding Los Angeles to just 1.01 points per possession and a middling 52.2 percent true shooting mark. The Suns are also opportunistic on the defensive side of the floor, forcing a turnover on 15.8 percent of defensive possessions, the No. 1 mark in the NBA Playoffs to this point.

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers are an elite defensive team, and that has been true no matter the available personnel this season. Los Angeles led the NBA in defensive rating in 2020-21, giving up only 106.8 points per 100 possessions in the regular season. The Lakers have been even better in this series, yielding only 106.2 points per 100 possessions. From there, Los Angeles is tremendous on the defensive glass, snatching 78.2 percent of available rebounds through five games, and they have a penchant for contesting shots at a high level and forcing turnovers effectively.

Offensively, it has been up and down for the Lakers against the Suns, but Los Angeles does have LeBron James. With his back against the wall, the baseline for James is extremely high, and the Lakers will need him to find his superstar level as an on-ball creator and distributor throughout the course of Game 6 on the road.

How to make Suns vs. Lakers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 209 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Suns vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.