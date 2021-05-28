The red-hot Dallas Mavericks look to take control of their 2021 NBA Playoffs first-round series when they host the reeling Los Angeles Clippers in Game 3 on Friday night. The fifth-seeded Mavericks are coming off a two-game sweep in Los Angeles to begin the best-of-seven series and can move within a game of a sweep with another win Friday. The fourth-seeded Clippers have now lost five consecutive playoff games dating to last season following Tuesday's 127-121 loss in Game 2 at the Staples Center.

Tip-off is at 9:30 p.m. ET in Dallas. The latest Mavericks vs. Clippers odds list Los Angeles as a 2.5-point road favorite. The over-under for total points is set at 219.5.

Clippers vs. Mavericks: Clippers -2.5

Clippers vs. Mavericks over-under total: 219.5 points

Clippers vs. Mavericks money line: Clippers -145, Mavericks +125

LAC: The Clippers have covered the spread in six of the last eight meetings in Dallas.

DAL: The Mavericks have covered four straight games as an underdog.

Why the Clippers can cover



Although the Clippers lost home-court advantage and might not even get the opportunity to send the series back to the Staples Centers, they expressed calm and little concern about their ability to still win the series.

Coach Tyronn Lue told the media that he expects execution and shooting to improve in Dallas, as the pressure resides with the home team. He also cited this dynamic as a core reason why the Mavericks shredded the nets with their accurate shooting in Game 2 as they hit 18-of-34 from 3-point land.

What's more, the Clippers can fall back on the NBA's fourth-ranked scoring defense (107.8 ppg) and Lue expressed confidence that his team can pick up the intensity on the defensive side. Los Angeles also still boasts one of the most dynamic duos in the NBA in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who combined for 69 points in the Game 2 defeat.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Even so, the Mavericks look to be hitting their stride behind an efficient offense that has seen them shoot 50 percent or better from the field in each of the first two games. Luka Doncic has been the catalyst of a balanced attack as he has put the Mavericks in control by creating opportunities for his teammates while also taking over by himself when necessary.

Doncic scored 39 points to go along with seven assists and seven rebounds in the Game 2 victory. His teammates again seized on the open shots created by their floor leader. Veteran Tim Hardaway Jr. went for 28 points and five assists while hitting 6-of-8 from 3-point range. Forward Kristaps Porzingis bounced back from a sluggish Game 1 with 20 points, three steals and two blocks.

Hardaway provided the Game 2 dagger with a 3-pointer to give Dallas a 123-116 lead with 1:03 left after the Clippers had cut the deficit to four. Reserve Josh Richardson hit all four of his free throws in the final minute to seal the victory. He finished with nine points.

