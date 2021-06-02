The Los Angeles Clippers will try to win their third straight in the series when they host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night in Game 5 of their first-round matchup in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 49 points as the Clippers crushed the Mavericks 106-81 in Game 4 on Sunday to tie the series at 2-2. It is just the seventh time in the past 50 postseasons that the road team won the first four games. Mavericks star Luka Doncic struggled to score 19 points in Game 4 after being uncertain to play because of a neck strain.

Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET at the Staples Center. Los Angeles is favored by seven-points in the latest Mavericks vs. Clippers odds at William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 217. Before making any Clippers vs. Mavericks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $900 on its top-rated picks this season and entered the second full week of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on a stunning 100-66 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mavericks vs. Clippers in the NBA Playoffs 2021. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Clippers vs. Mavericks:

Mavericks vs. Clippers: Los Angeles -7

Mavericks vs. Clippers over-under: 217 points

Mavericks vs. Clippers money line: Los Angeles -300, Dallas +250

DAL: Dallas is 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings in Los Angeles

LAC: Los Angeles is 1-5 against the spread in its past six home games

Why the Clippers can cover



Los Angeles has all the momentum after rallying from a 19-point road deficit early in Game 3 and demolishing Dallas from the start in Game 4. Leonard and George have been determined to run over the Mavericks, and Leonard is getting to the rim at will. He is averaging 33 points in the series and made 24 of his 32 shots in the past two games. George got off to another hot start Sunday, scoring 18 before the break after dropping 22 in the first half of Game 3. George is scoring 25 a game and combining with Leonard for 17 rebounds and more than eight assists.

The Clippers, who are 41-34-1 against the spread overall, are getting five more rebounds, two more steals and 2.5 more blocks per game than the Mavericks. They led the NBA in 3-point shooting (41.1 percent) and were fifth in field goal percentage (48.2). Los Angeles is shooting above 50 percent overall in the series, and Leonard has hit 10-of-21 3-pointers (47.6 percent). Nicolas Batum (9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds) and Reggie Jackson (12 points, 2.8 assists) also play key roles on both ends, and Batum had four steals and two blocked shots in Game 4.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Coach Rick Carlisle hopes two days of rest will get Doncic to where he can at least turn his head. Doncic is averaging more than 33 points and eight assists in the series, but he was out of sorts in Game 4. His neck injury affected the way he ran the offense, and he made just 9-of-24 shots and had series-lows with six assists and six rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 points Sunday, and the 7-foot-3 center and 7-4 Serbian Boban Marjanovich give the Mavs a distinct size advantage that the Clippers appear to have decided to combat with speed.

The Mavericks are 4-0 against the spread in their last four as a road underdog, and they came into Game 4 shooting 51 percent from 3-point range. They made just 5-of-30 in Game 4 and shot 35 percent overall, and that can turn around quickly. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith were key scorers in the first two games but made just 4-of-17 shots in Game 4. Both shot better than 39 percent from outside for the season, while Maxi Kleber hit a team-best 41 percent.

How to make Clippers vs. Mavericks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 226 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mavericks vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.