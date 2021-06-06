Home-court advantage is typically a major factor in a Game 7 of any series but that may not be the case when the Los Angeles Clippers square off with the visiting Dallas Mavericks in a winner-takes-all matchup on Sunday afternoon. For the first time in NBA history, the road team has won each of the first six games of a playoff series, a trend that continued when the Clippers staved off elimination with a 104-97 victory in Game 6 on Friday night behind a spectacular performance from Kawhi Leonard. Sunday's winner advances to the second round to play the top-seeded Utah Jazz.

Mavericks vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -6.5

Mavericks vs. Clippers over-under: 211 points

Mavericks vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -270, Mavericks +230

DAL: The Mavericks are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

LAC: The Clippers are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Mavericks can cover



Despite dealing with a painful neck injury sustained in Game 3, Doncic is averaging 34.0 points, 9.7 assists and 8.0 rebounds in the series and came up a point shy of reaching 30 for the fifth time in the series Friday night. Doncic may have to deal with a pain in the neck of a different sort as he struggled when defended by Leonard in Game 6. In the three games at Staples Center, Doncic is averaging 37.3 points and shooting 16-of-36 from behind the arc.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 23 points on Friday for his fourth 20-point game of the series, but the Mavericks need to find another offensive option. Kristaps Porzingis averaged 20.1 points during the regular season and scored 34 points in the first two games of the series before taking a dramatic offensive dip. The former No. 4 overall pick has been held under double digits in three of the past four games and attempted a combined 13 shots in the last two.

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles leveled the series Friday behind the trio of Leonard, Paul George and Reggie Jackson, who combined to score 90 of the team's 104 points. Leonard, who led both the San Antonio Spurs (2014) and Toronto Raptors (2019) to NBA titles, earning MVP honors both times, matched his career playoff best with 45 points. He joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players to average 30 points and shoot 60 percent in the first six games of a postseason.

Forward Marcus Morris was held to four points for the second time in the series Friday, but Jackson picked up the slack by scoring 25 points and hitting at least three 3-pointers for the fifth consecutive game. Jackson was limited to two points in the series opener, but he is averaging 18.2 points over the last five games. George has scored at least 20 points in every game and has been stellar on the glass with three games of double-digit rebounds.

