The Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets face off in Game 1 of a highly-anticipated playoff 2021 NBA Playoffs matchup on Saturday evening. The Nets host the proceedings at Barclays Center, with the teams meeting in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Brooklyn advanced by defeating the Boston Celtics, with Milwaukee knocking off the Miami Heat. Jeff Green (foot) is out for the Nets, with Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) out for the Bucks.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. William Hill Sportsbook lists Brooklyn as a four-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 239.5 in the latest Nets vs. Bucks odds.

Bucks vs. Nets spread: Nets -4

Bucks vs. Nets over-under: 239.5 points

Bucks vs. Nets money line: Nets -185, Bucks +165

MIL: The Bucks are 4-5-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

BKN: The Nets are 8-1-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Bucks can cover



Milwaukee enjoyed a great deal of success in the opening round and that could carry over in this series. The Bucks are led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averaged 23.0 points, 15.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game against Miami. Milwaukee led the entire first round in net rating, out-scoring the Heat by 19.7 points per 100 possessions, and the Bucks are elite on both ends. The Bucks scored 116.5 points per 100 possessions during the regular season, ranking in the top three in field goal percentage at nearly 49 percent, and they are tremendous on the offensive glass.

Milwaukee grabbed 33.6 percent of its own missed shots against Miami and the Bucks have an immense size edge against Brooklyn. The Bucks are also equipped to at least slow Brooklyn's elite offense, as Milwaukee allowed only 95.4 points per 100 against Miami. That is the No. 1 current figure in the NBA Playoffs, and the Bucks also lead the postseason in defensive rebound rate at 78.8 percent.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn set the bar extremely high offensively this season, leading the NBA in offensive efficiency by scoring more than 1.17 points per possession. Within the playoff setting, the Nets have been even better, blowing through the Celtics by scoring 1.28 points per possession in the opening round. That included 2.11 assists for every turnover, an elite ratio, and the Nets even grabbed 30.1 percent of their own misses on the offensive glass.

Brooklyn's shot-making prowess is elite, as Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving combined to key the No. 1 team in shooting efficiency in both the first round and the regular season. The Nets also have a path to switchable, effective defense, as they are above-average at preventing free-throw attempts and a top-10 team in slowing opponent shooting efficiency this season.

How to make Bucks vs. Nets picks

