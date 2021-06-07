The Milwaukee Bucks visit Barclays Center for Game 2 against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday evening. The teams are battling in an Eastern Conference semifinal matchup in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, with the Nets leading the series by a 1-0 margin. Brooklyn won the series opener by a 115-107 margin on Saturday evening. James Harden (hamstring) and Jeff Green (foot) are out for the Nets, with Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) out for the Bucks.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. William Hill Sportsbook lists Brooklyn as a 1.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 234 in the latest Nets vs. Bucks odds. Before making any Bucks vs. Nets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $900 on its top-rated picks this season and entered the conference semifinals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on a stunning 100-66 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Bucks in the NBA Playoffs 2021. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Nets:

Bucks vs. Nets spread: Nets -1.5

Bucks vs. Nets over-under: 234 points

Bucks vs. Nets money line: Nets -120, Bucks +100

MIL: The Bucks are 4-5-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

BKN: The Nets are 8-1-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Bucks can cover



Milwaukee was a top-five offensive team in the NBA during the regular season, scoring well over 1.16 points per possession. While those numbers are down a touch in the grueling playoff environment, the Bucks profile as a team that should score effectively against a Nets defense that isn't elite by any stretch. Milwaukee has a notable edge in physicality, and the Bucks are grabbing almost 33 percent of their misses on the offensive glass in the playoffs to this point.

The Bucks can also use that size effectively on defense, leading the NBA in allowing only 0.98 points per possession in the postseason. Milwaukee held the Nets well below their season average in scoring efficiency during Game 1, and the Bucks lead the entire playoffs in rebounding, grabbing more than 56 percent of available rebounds. Milwaukee also led the NBA in free-throw attempts allowed (18.8 per game) during the regular season, and keeping the Nets off the charity stripe will be key to their defensive success.

Why the Nets can cover

No team is better suited to withstanding the absence of a superstar than the Nets. Operating without Harden won't necessarily be easy, but Kevin Durant scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Game 1, with Kyrie Irving adding 25 points and eight assists of his own. Both players averaged 26.9 points per game in the regular season and, with Joe Harris on the floor to provide elite spacing, the Nets are virtually impossible to stop.

Brooklyn led the NBA in offensive rating (117.3 points per 100 possessions) and true shooting percentage (61.0 percent) during the regular season, and the Nets can attack in numerous ways. Defensively, the Nets aren't as potent, but they did hold Milwaukee to just 101.7 points per 100 possessions in Game 1. Brooklyn forced 14 turnovers and held Milwaukee to just 20 percent (6-30) from 3-point range, providing optimism for their resistance in the rest of what could be a very long series.

How to make Bucks vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 227 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bucks vs. Nets? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.