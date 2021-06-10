The Milwaukee Bucks host the Brooklyn Nets for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Thursday evening in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Milwaukee trails 2-0 in the series with a clear sense of urgency as it returns home. Brooklyn won by 39 points in Game 2, blitzing the Bucks on both ends of the floor. James Harden (hamstring) and Jeff Green (foot) are out of action for the Nets, with Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) ruled out for the Bucks.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. William Hill Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as a 3.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 234 in the latest Nets vs. Bucks odds.

Nets vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -3.5

Nets vs. Bucks over-under: 234 points

Nets vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -160, Nets +140

Brooklyn: The Nets are 9-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

Milwaukee: The Bucks are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn leads the NBA Playoffs 2021 in point differential, out-scoring opponents by 15.4 points per 100 possessions. Much of that stems from having the best offense in the NBA, but the Nets are also playing well on the defensive end. Through two games, Brooklyn is holding Milwaukee to just 0.97 points per possession, and the Bucks have only a 48.9 percent true shooting mark that would rank near the bottom of the league. The Nets are forcing a turnover on more than 15 percent of defensive possessions through two games, and Milwaukee is assisting on fewer than 43 percent of their field goals. That reflects Brooklyn's ball pressure and strong scheme.

Even if the Nets cool off on the defensive end, they can lean on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to spur a tremendous offense. The Nets are scoring 125.8 points per 100 possessions in the playoffs, leading the league in true shooting percentage and generating more than 2.2 assists for every turnover they commit. Beyond that, the Nets made 21 3-pointers in Game 2 and, aside from Durant and Irving, they have plenty of shooting, headlined by a 51 percent 3-point mark from Joe Harris in the playoffs.

Why the Bucks can cover

The first two games of the series were a house of horrors for the Bucks. Still, Milwaukee is clearly better than what it showed in those matchups, and the Bucks return home for a fresh start. Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the NBA's best players, averaging 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists with high-end defense this season, and the Bucks also have star-caliber players in Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.

Milwaukee was a top-five offensive team in the NBA this season, scoring 116.5 points per 100 possessions, and Brooklyn can be vulnerable on the defensive side. The Bucks aren't likely to stop the Nets in full given Brooklyn's offensive weapons, but Milwaukee was a top-10 defensive team in the regular season, giving the Bucks optimism. From there, the Bucks swarmed to a league-leading defensive performance against Miami in the first round, and they have been better at home on the whole this season.

How to make Nets vs. Bucks picks

