The 2021 NBA Playoffs continue with a high-profile matchup on Thursday evening. The Milwaukee Bucks host the Brooklyn Nets for Game 6 of a best-of-seven clash at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks trail 3-2 in the series after the Nets executed a come-from-behind win in Game 5. Kyrie Irving (ankle) is out for Brooklyn, with James Harden (hamstring) removed from the injury report and expected to play again after making his return in Game 4.

Nets vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -5.5

Nets vs. Bucks over-under: 220 points

Nets vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -220, Nets +190

BKN: The Nets are 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 games

MIL: The Bucks are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Nets can cover



The Nets have built their team-wide identity this season on the offensive end. However, Brooklyn has been fantastic defensively in this series. The Nets boast the No. 1 defensive rating in the second round of the playoffs, yielding 100.2 points per 100 possessions. Despite size challenges, Brooklyn is also grabbing 77.2 percent of available defensive rebounds, a tremendous figure, and the Nets are forcing a turnover on 14.0 percent of defensive possessions. The Nets have been even better in crunch-time situations, stymying the Bucks on a regular basis in high-leverage moments.

On the offensive end, Brooklyn remains elite with remarkable shotmaking and just a 10.7 percent turnover rate in the series. Kevin Durant is the constant, averaging 33.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game in the series to go along with 33.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game throughout the postseason.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee's offense has struggled at times, but the Bucks remain an elite defensive team. The Bucks lead the entire NBA Playoffs 2021 in defensive rating, giving up 102.1 points per 100 possessions, and that speaks for itself. Beyond that, Milwaukee is holding Brooklyn to fewer than 1.08 points per possession in the series, well below its league-leading scoring efficiency. The Bucks are fantastic on the defensive glass, grabbing 80.4 percent of available rebounds, and they were a top-two team in the NBA in both 2-point shooting allowed (50.7 percent) and free-throw attempts allowed (18.8 per game) during the regular season.

On the offensive end, Giannis Antetokounmpo remains a force, averaging 30.6 points and 12.0 rebounds per game in the series. The Bucks were also a top-five offensive team in the league during the regular season, with elite shooting marks in field-goal percentage (48.7 percent) and 3-point percentage (38.9 percent) over a large sample.

