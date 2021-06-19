The 2021 NBA Playoffs continue on Saturday evening with a highly-anticipated Game 7 battle. The Brooklyn Nets host the Milwaukee Bucks, with the winner set to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. Milwaukee won a home contest in Game 6 on Thursday to force this winner-take-all scenario. The home team has won all six games in this series thus far. Kyrie Irving (ankle) is out for Brooklyn, with Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) out for Milwaukee.

Bucks vs. Nets spread: Nets -1.5

Bucks vs. Nets over-under: 215 points

Bucks vs. Nets money line: Nets -115, Bucks -105

MIL: The Bucks are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

BKN: The Nets are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Bucks can cover



The Bucks were led by their offense in the regular season but, in the NBA Playoffs 2021, it has been their defense carrying the day. Milwaukee leads the playoffs in defensive rating, yielding just 101.5 points per 100 possessions. The Bucks also lead the playoffs in grabbing 80.1 percent of available defensive rebounds. Even when scuffling on offense, the Bucks have been able to clamp down on Brooklyn's league-leading offense, and Milwaukee has received high-level contributions from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton in the last two victories.

Antetokounmpo has been a steady force, averaging 30.5 points and 12.8 rebounds per game in the series. Middleton has stepped up in the last two games, averaging 31.5 points per contest and making several big shots. The Bucks also put pressure on the offensive glass, grabbing 28.1 percent of their own misses in the series, and they hold a size and physicality advantage against the undermanned Nets.

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets are accurately known as an offensive juggernaut, but their defense has leveled up in the postseason. Brooklyn is allowing only 108.3 points per 100 possessions in the playoffs, a mark that is considerably better than its regular season work. Beyond that, the Nets are holding Milwaukee to a brutal 1.02 points per possession in the first six games, and they are grabbing 75.6 percent of available defensive rebounds to deter the Bucks from generating second-chance opportunities.

Offensively, Kevin Durant carries a considerable workload, and he is averaging 33.3 points and 10.8 rebounds per game against Milwaukee. Still, Brooklyn will need to get stops in what could be a sparring match in Game 7. Milwaukee is turning the ball over on 14.2 percent of their offensive possessions in the series, and the Nets are holding the Bucks to just a 51.8 percent true shooting mark that would be near the bottom of the NBA over a broader sample.

