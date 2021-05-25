The Boston Celtics visit Barclays Center on Tuesday for Game 2 of a seven-game 2021 NBA Playoffs series against the Brooklyn Nets. Second-seeded Brooklyn took a 1-0 series lead with a 104-93 victory on Saturday. Seventh-seeded Boston led for long stretches in the opener, with the Nets taking control late in the game. Brooklyn aims to take a commanding series lead with a win, while the Celtics look to steal a game in a hostile venue.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. William Hill Sportsbook list Brooklyn as a 9.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 227 in the latest Celtics vs. Nets odds. Before making any Nets vs. Celtics picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Celtics vs. Nets spread: Nets -9.5

Celtics vs. Nets over-under: 227 points

Celtics vs. Nets money line: Nets -500, Celtics +400

BOS: The Celtics are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

BKN: The Nets are 6-0 against the spread in the last six games

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston certainly misses Jaylen Brown (wrist), but the Celtics have strong shooting and enough playmaking to get by. Jayson Tatum is a star-quality player, averaging 26.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this season, and Kemba Walker averaged 19.3 points per contest in the regular season. Boston is a top-10 offensive team in the NBA on a per-possession basis, with 37.4 percent shooting from 3-point range and the No. 3 offensive rebound rate (28.9 percent) in the NBA.

On the opposite end, the Celtics are an above-average defensive team, yielding fewer than 1.12 points per possession for the season. They are stellar at preventing 2-point efficiency, with opponents shooting just 52.4 percent inside the arc, and the Celtics are above-average in turnover creation, forcing a giveaway on 14.2 percent of defensive possessions.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn's offense is virtually unstoppable. The Nets finished atop the NBA in offensive efficiency this season, scoring 117.3 points per 100 possessions, and they also led the league in true shooting percentage (61.0 percent) and field goal percentage (49.4 percent). Brooklyn has star power and can score from anywhere on the floor. The Nets are also a top-tier team at both creating free throws (22.5 attempts per game) and converting them (80.4 percent), with a top-seven mark in assists at 26.8 per game.

The Nets aren't quite as dominant defensively, but they enjoyed real success in the second half of Game 1, and Brooklyn is very good at defending shots inside the arc. The Nets were No. 6 in the NBA in 2-point shooting allowed (52.1 percent) during the regular season and they ranked in the top 10 in overall shooting efficiency allowed as a result.

