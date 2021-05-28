The Brooklyn Nets visit the Boston Celtics in a first-round Eastern Conference clash on Friday evening. Brooklyn holds a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series after a 130-108 win in Game 2. The Nets finished the regular season at 48-24 with Boston sneaking into the 2021 NBA Playoffs at 36-36. However, the Celtics are 21-15 at home, with the Nets just 20-16 on the road this season.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET in Boston. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Brooklyn as an eight-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 227 in the latest Nets vs. Celtics odds.

Nets vs. Celtics spread: Nets -8

Nets vs. Celtics over-under: 227 points

Nets vs. Celtics money line: Nets -350, Celtics +290

BKN: The Nets are 7-0 against the spread in the last seven games

BOS: The Celtics are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Nets can cover



Brooklyn is arguably the most talented team in the NBA, with three legitimate superstar offensive forces. Kevin Durant leads the way, averaging 29 points and 10 rebounds per game in the series after putting up 26.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game during the regular season. James Harden and Kyrie Irving both averaged at least 24 points per game during the regular season, and the trio leads Brooklyn to the NBA's most explosive offense.

The Nets throttled the Celtics in the first two games, posting the NBA's best playoff net rating at +17.5 points per 100 possessions. In addition to unbelievable shot creation, the Nets are grabbing 34.0 percent of their own misses on the offensive glass during the series, and they are proficient at both creating and converting free throw attempts. Defensively, Brooklyn is also enjoying success against Boston, posting the NBA's third-best defensive rating through two playoff games.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is capable of much more than what it has shown in the first two games. Jayson Tatum, who is expected to play despite being poked in the eye in Game 2, averaged 26.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in the regular season, with Kemba Walker (questionable, knee) adding 19.3 points and 4.3 assists. The Celtics posted a top-10 offensive rating (113.1 points per 100 possessions) in the league during the regular season, with the No. 3 mark in offensive rebound rate (28.9 percent). In addition, Marcus Smart's game molds well to the postseason, and he is averaging 18.0 points and 5.5 assists per contest in the series.

Defensively, the Celtics have a tall order against the Nets, but they yielded only 111.8 points per 100 possessions in the regular season. That mark was accrued by holding opponents to just 52.4 percent shooting inside the arc, and the Celtics were No. 6 in the NBA in blocked shots, rejecting 5.3 attempts per game from the opposition.

How to make Celtics vs. Nets picks

