The Brooklyn Nets will try to close out the series in Game 5 when they host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in their first-round matchup in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The Nets cruised to a 141-126 victory on Sunday, a win marred when a fan threw a water bottle at Kyrie Irving as the teams left the court. Irving had stomped on the Celtics logo at midcourt just before the incident. The star forward had 39 points and 11 rebounds, while Kevin Durant had a game-high 42 points as the Nets rolled to a 3-1 series lead. Jayson Tatum scored 40 for Boston, but the shorthanded Celtics couldn't keep up with Brooklyn's offense.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center. Brooklyn is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Nets vs. Celtics odds at William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 231.5. Before making any Celtics vs. Nets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $900 on its top-rated picks this season and entered the second full week of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on a stunning 100-66 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Celtics in the NBA Playoffs 2021. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Nets:

Celtics vs. Nets: Brooklyn -12.5

Celtics vs. Nets over-under: 231.5

Celtics vs. Nets money line: Boston +625, Brooklyn -950

BOS: Tatum has scored at least 22 points in 13 of his past 15 games.

BKN: Brooklyn has won six of the past seven meetings against the Celtics.

Why the Nets can cover



Brooklyn's offensive firepower has been too much for the Celtics to deal with, and the Nets are 3-1 against the spread in the series. Durant, Harden and Irving are all averaging more than 24.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in the playoffs, and Harden is adding almost 11 assists. Harden had 23 points and 18 assists in Game 4. Those are just about the trio's averages from the regular season, when Brooklyn had the second-best offense in the NBA (118.6 points per game).

The Nets led the league in field-goal percentage (49.4) and were second in 3-point shooting (39.2 percent), and they are shooting 49.3 and 41.6 percent, respectively, in the playoffs. Joe Harris is one of the league's best sharpshooters, and he is hitting 3-pointers at a 53.6-percent clip in the playoffs. He hit seven of 10 and had a career-high 25 points in Game 2. The Nets are 41-35 against the spread overall this season and 8-0 ATS in their last eight games as home favorites.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is 6-1 against the spread in its past seven as a road underdog, and Tatum has been trying to single-handedly keep the Celtics in the series. With guard Jaylen Brown (wrist, out), Kemba Walker (knee, doubtful) and center Robert Williams (ankle, doubtful) ailing, he has given a valiant effort. Tatum is averaging 30.3 points in the playoffs and has 90 over the past two games. He became the third-youngest player in NBA history to score 50, behind Rick Barry and Michael Jordan, in Game 3.

Tatum has been adept at knowing when to score and when to set up teammates, averaging 4.5 assists. He also has been relentless on defense, averaging 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks. Guard Marcus Smart is averaging 18.8 points and 6.5 assists, and Walker could return after a couple of days of rest. He is scoring almost 13 per game, one of five in double figures. Brooklyn's defense was 21st in the NBA during the regular season, allowing more than 114 points per game.

How to make Celtics vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 219 total points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. Nets? And which side of the spread hits 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.